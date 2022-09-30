ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeantoday.com

CHTA Delegates Rally ’Round Puerto Rico

Brainstorming how to position the region as the leading place in the world for relaxation and rejuvenation will be a priority for Caribbean tourism industry stakeholders assembled in San Juan, Puerto Rico this weekend for Monday’s start of the 40th edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace. But the gathering of...
WORLD
techaiapp.com

Top 5 Things To Do in Puerto Rico – Pursuitist

Pursuitist presents our spotlight on Puerto Rico, one of the best luxury islands. The island of Puerto Rico is the heart and soul of the Caribbean and is known for its gorgeous beaches, tropical sophistication, vibrant culture, and adventurous spirit. Check out our curated Top 5 Things to Do in Puerto Rico by renowned luxury travel expert Christopher Parr. *
TRAVEL
travellemming.com

9 Best Coffee Farms in Puerto Rico (By a Local)

Visiting the coffee farms in Puerto Rico is an unforgettable adventure. You’ll visit Puerto Rico’s coffee haciendas for the coffee tours, but you’ll stay for the breathtaking views, Instagram-worthy spots, and the relaxing atmosphere. Coffee is a part of Puerto Rican culture and history, which is why locals like myself consider it one of Puerto Rico’s top attractions.
INDUSTRY
stpetecatalyst.com

VA names new director for Florida network

October 4, 2022 - The Department of Veterans Affairs has named David B. Isaacks as the new director of the St. Petersburg-based Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 8) effective Oct. 9. He will oversee the Sunshine division, which includes Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Isaacks most recently served as the executive health system director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System since July 2021. He previously served as the executive director at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. He joined VA in 2006 and has severed in several other leadership roles, including in St. Petersburg. Under the new role, Isaacks will oversee the delivery of health care to nearly 780,000 Veterans and an operating budget of $5.6 billion, according to the VA's announcement.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Oakland, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Turnto10.com

Local leaders, Elisha Project bring hurricane relief to Puerto Rico

(WJAR) — Local leaders and non-profit Elisha Project are teaming up to support those recovering from Hurricane Fiona. Leaders including Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera have been handing out supplies and over $10,000 in gift cards. The category 1 storm slammed into the island's southwest region on Sept. 18,...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Puerto Ricans#Hurricane Maria#Charity#Zanzi Oakland#Caribbean#Gofundme
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar to the rescue as part of Hurricane Fiona relief

On September 18, Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. More than 20 inches of rain fell, causing flash flooding, triggering mudslides, and leaving much of the island without power. Except, of course, for those with solar power and energy storage, some of which was put into place after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc five years ago.
ENVIRONMENT
chaindrugreview.com

Walgreens pledges $1 million in Hurricane relief aid

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens is supporting storm relief efforts in communities across Florida, Puerto Rico and other areas impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, with $1 million in donations announced on Monday. The donations include $500,000 each to the Florida Disaster Fund and the American Red Cross Hurricane Fund.
CHARITIES
News 12

New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme

Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice. The justice department accuses the postal employees and civilian accomplices of stealing credit cards in the mail. The DOJ says the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
par-newhaven.org

Cuban UN Ambassadors Visit to Connecticut

Perhaps the highest level Cuban diplomatic delegation just visited Connecticut since Fidel Castro stopped at New Haven’s Union Station on his way to Boston in 1959. On September 9 and 10, Cuban United Nations Ambassadors Pedro Luis Pedroso and Yuri A. Gala made the extraordinary trip to Connecticut to celebrate the passage of two resolutions by two major city councils that call on the United States to end its illegal 62-year blockade of Cuba.
CONNECTICUT STATE
oaklandside.org

Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Greg Hodge

Feel like you don’t know much about the 10 people running to be Oakland’s next mayor? You’re not alone. In the race to replace outgoing mayor Libby Schaaf, who served the maximum eight years allowed in Oakland, the candidates with the greatest name recognition are relatively new to Oakland politics or haven’t held elected office in years. And in certain corners of the internet, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Howard Terminal is all Oakland’s next mayor will think about over the next four years.
OAKLAND, CA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Herbert Stettin, Retired Judge, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Florida Joins JAMS in Miami

MIAMI, FL—JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Herbert Stettin, Retired Judge, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Florida, to its panel. Mr. Stettin comes to JAMS with over 25 years’ experience providing mediation, arbitration and other ADR services in...
FLORIDA STATE
oaklandside.org

Photos: Queer Healing Art Center celebrates 1 year of ‘Oakland Art Battles’

The Queer Healing Art Center buzzed with excitement this past Saturday as artists prepared their bright white canvases, paintbrushes, and acrylic paint for an Art Battle. This was the Queer Healing Art Center’s one-year anniversary of hosting Art Battles—live competitions where artists paint blank canvases while surrounded by an audience. About 100 people attended Saturday’s event.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy