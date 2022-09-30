October 4, 2022 - The Department of Veterans Affairs has named David B. Isaacks as the new director of the St. Petersburg-based Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 8) effective Oct. 9. He will oversee the Sunshine division, which includes Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Isaacks most recently served as the executive health system director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System since July 2021. He previously served as the executive director at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. He joined VA in 2006 and has severed in several other leadership roles, including in St. Petersburg. Under the new role, Isaacks will oversee the delivery of health care to nearly 780,000 Veterans and an operating budget of $5.6 billion, according to the VA's announcement.

