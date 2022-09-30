Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
NSP arrests woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman better following September duplex fire
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been upgraded to good condition following a Sept. 12 fire at her duplex. Marylee Swim, 63, was injured in a structure fire at her duplex at 1018 Ave. F. A neighbor reported to the 911 communications center around 9:27 p.m. that Swim may be home at the time of the fire.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
knopnews2.com
Platte River Fitness Autumn River Run
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Platte River Fitness Series athletes couldn’t have asked for a more gorgeous day for the annual Autumn River Run. This year’s race was combined with the Eclipse Dismal River Run. Around 170 athletes braved the elements Sunday morning. The half marathon and 5K...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
knopnews2.com
Fall Festival on Saturday at North Platte First Baptist Church
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fall Festival will take place at the First Baptist Church on Saturday at 6:30pm. The festival is a family oriented event that will have food and fun. The highlight will be the Tesla coil that is being brought in that has been specially tuned...
North Platte convenience store employee accused of scanning lottery tickets, cashing winners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-An employee at a North Platte convenience store has been arrested on theft allegations. North Platte police said officers responded to the report of a theft from Fat Dogs convenience store in North Patte at around 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Police said it was reported that Mandie Cole,...
Sustainable Beef hosts Cermonial Groundbreaking Tuesday
WHAT: On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., the North Platte community will be invited to the Sustainable Beef Construction Commencement Event at 304 East 5th Street. A celebratory event will take place, including speeches from various elected officials, leaders from Sustainable Beef LLC and Walmart, and local ranchers to highlight the groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef LLC’s new beef processing facility.
Comments / 0