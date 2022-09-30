Read full article on original website
Chicago police investigating crime spree involving violent attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Between the overnight hours of 1 and 4 a.m., police say there were 12 similar incidents in five different police districts.
fox32chicago.com
Woman who pushed 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier charged with murder
CHICAGO - The woman who pushed her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier has been charged with murder in his death, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child in the Sept. 19th attack on Josiah Brown.
ABC7 Chicago
11 years after off-duty Chicago cop's murder, case against alleged killers frays
CHICAGO -- The prosecution of three men charged with the murder of an off-duty cop may take yet another oddball twist, as lawyers for the defense seek to look inside a decade-old video game console for crucial evidence in the 2011 slaying of Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis. Representatives from...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night. At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said. The 32-year-old is a valid...
Family files suit on behalf of domestic violence victim who was shot dead by police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Michael Craig was a domestic violence victim who called the police for help – but when officers arrived, they took his life instead.It has been almost a year since Craig was shot and killed in his Auburn Gresham neighborhood home. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke exclusively to Craig's family – who told her a wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday was their last resort.The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. Craig's family is also still calling for criminal charges against the officer who fired the shots, and asking for a dialogue with the city.Read the lawsuit:Craig's son,...
fox32chicago.com
Mateo Zastro’s mother calls on assailants to surrender: ‘My pain is starting to turn to anger'
CHICAGO - The mother of 3-year-old Mateo Zastro, fatally shot in what police say was a road-rage attack, made an emotional plea at a prayer vigil Monday night, asking those responsible to turn themselves in. "I want you to turn yourselves in so my baby can cross over," Veronica Zastro...
Chicago shooting: Man shoots suspected burglar at Chinatown home, police say
The man who shot the suspected burglar has a concealed carry license, police said.
Chicago police release photos of vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
cwbchicago.com
Responding to lawsuit, chief judge, sheriff say they’re not responsible for people who kill others while on electronic monitoring
Cook County’s chief judge and sheriff are asking a county judge to toss a lawsuit that seeks to hold them responsible for the murder of 73-year-old Keith Cooper, whom prosecutors say was killed by two men who were on electronic monitoring in Chicago. Attorneys for Cooper’s estate based the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
Toddler killed in hit-and-run on Northwest Side
First responders rushed the toddler to Lurie’s Children's Hospital.
cwbchicago.com
2 charged with violent robbery of North Side convenience store; one has been on parole for about a month
Prosecutors have charged two men with the violent armed robbery of a convenience store on Chicago’s North Side last week. The robbers’ getaway car had been hijacked just minutes earlier, but the men aren’t charged with that crime. Just after midnight Thursday, three men wearing ski masks...
Old Town shooting: CPD officer shoots, kills man on North Side, Chicago fire and police say
A Chicago police officer was also taken to the hospital with shortness of breath.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
CBS News
2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
fox32chicago.com
'Where is the outrage': Anti-violence group in Chicago wants unified effort to stop child gun deaths
CHICAGO - An anti-violence group is demanding a unified effort to stop child gun deaths in Chicago. They spoke in the streets of West Lawn, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in an apparent road rage incident. "It makes no sense that someone can do such a...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 34 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend gun violence left 34 people shot, five fatally over the weekend, Chicago police said. Several children were among the victims, including a three-year-old boy killed on Friday and a seven-year-old boy shot on his way to church. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown spoke about the violence...
Naperville, Illinois
Bond Denied for Chicago Man Accused of Attempt Murder
(The following is a joint press release originally issued by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office on Oct. 1, 2022.) DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced today that bond has been denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a female acquaintance multiple times about her stomach, neck and chest. Willie Tidwell, 50 (d.o.b. 8/29/1972) of the 300 block of W. North Avenue, appeared in Bond Court this morning where Judge George Ford granted the State’s motion to deny bond. Tidwell has been charged with one count of Attempt Murder (Class X Felony) and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felony).
Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot when family confronts person breaking into car, CPD says
A person who broke into a family member's car opened fire when they were confronted, CPD said.
Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the suspects shot the victim after he refused to turn over his car.
