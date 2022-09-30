ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night. At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said. The 32-year-old is a valid...
CBS Chicago

Family files suit on behalf of domestic violence victim who was shot dead by police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Michael Craig was a domestic violence victim who called the police for help – but when officers arrived, they took his life instead.It has been almost a year since Craig was shot and killed in his Auburn Gresham neighborhood home. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke exclusively to Craig's family – who told her a wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday was their last resort.The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. Craig's family is also still calling for criminal charges against the officer who fired the shots, and asking for a dialogue with the city.Read the lawsuit:Craig's son,...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
CBS News

2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
GARY, IN
Naperville, Illinois

Bond Denied for Chicago Man Accused of Attempt Murder

(The following is a joint press release originally issued by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office on Oct. 1, 2022.) DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced today that bond has been denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a female acquaintance multiple times about her stomach, neck and chest. Willie Tidwell, 50 (d.o.b. 8/29/1972) of the 300 block of W. North Avenue, appeared in Bond Court this morning where Judge George Ford granted the State's motion to deny bond. Tidwell has been charged with one count of Attempt Murder (Class X Felony) and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felony).
