The 2022 International Green Zero-Carbon Festival & 2022 ESG Leaders’ Summit was held in Beijing recently. Themed by “the road to carbon neutrality”, the event set up the “Zero Carbon Prize” for the practitioners and leaders of green development. Adhering to the “environmental development” concept, Haier Biomedical has always been actively practicing the “dual carbon” responsibility, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction through green technology innovation, and leading the green and low-carbon transformation of the biomedical and life science industry, striving to benefit global health with China’s green and smart strategy. To this end, Haier Biomedical was given the 2022 Listed Company Low-Carbon Contribution Award at the International Green Zero-Carbon Festival.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO