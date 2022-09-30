Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Rubbish reform: changes to waste management could slash emissions
Reforms to the way that societies collect and treat their waste could slash global emissions of planet-heating methane, a new report said Monday, noting that simple measures like composting were a climate solution "staring us in the face". Governments around the world have pledged to reduce emissions of methane (CH4)—which...
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
Phys.org
Three reasons a weak pound is bad news for the environment
The day before new U.K. chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget plan for economic growth, a pound would buy you about $1.13. After financial markets rejected the plan, the pound suddenly sunk to around $1.07. Though it has since rallied thanks to major intervention from the Bank of England, the currency remains volatile and far below its value earlier this year.
The Jewish Press
Bank of Israel Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75%, Citing High Inflation
The Monetary Committee of Bank of Israel decided Monday (Oct. 3) to increase the interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, to 2.75%. The Bank said Monday in a statement that inflation in Israel is “above the upper bound of the target range” at 4.6 percent over the past 12 months and is being recorded in a “wide range of CPI components.”
Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work
Exclusive: Refugees at Home says it is taking action as government scheme is unworkable
Phys.org
Scientists figure out upcycling plastics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Scientists from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of California, Santa Barbara, and Dow have developed a breakthrough process to transform the most widely produced plastic—polyethylene (PE)—into the second-most widely produced plastic, polypropylene (PP), which could reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). "The world needs more and better options...
US News and World Report
Apple Supplier Foxconn 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Q4 Outlook
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook after reporting record-breaking September sales. Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese company, a major Apple Inc supplier, could be vulnerable to slowing consumer tech demand as the global...
getnews.info
FMCG Packaging Market Expected to Reach $901.2 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.70% CAGR during assessment period 2022-2027
The global FMCG packaging market reached a value of US$ 672.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 901.2 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.70% (2022-2027). The latest research study “FMCG Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”...
Ministers given £930m to spend on advertising space to tout policies
Ministers have budgeted more than £930m on buying advertising space in an effort to sell government policies in the lead-up to the next election, analysis has revealed. The amount is almost double the normal advertising budget for government over the previous four years, although a significant amount more was spent on Covid-related advertising, according to data compiled by Labour.
Schneider Electric Appoints Frederick Morency to Drive Electrification and Sustainability in Canada
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the appointment of Frederick Morency as Vice President, Sustainability, Strategic Initiatives & Innovation to lead its Electrification and Sustainability strategy in Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005082/en/ Schneider Electric Appoints Frederick Morency to Drive Electrification and Sustainability in Canada (Photo: Business Wire)
Tory MPs dismiss critical RSPB campaign as ‘marketing strategy’
Tory MPs have criticised the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), accusing it of using claims of a government attack on nature as a “marketing strategy”. The bird charity, one of the UK’s oldest and most respected conservation organisations, has joined the country’s other largest environment NGOs, including the Wildlife Trusts and National Trust, to condemn mooted plans to create investment zones – which would weaken environment protections – and to get rid of the post-Brexit nature-friendly farming subsidy.
Co-founder of collapsed energy firm Bulb hopes to expand battery business
Loss-making venture led by Amit Gudka eyes continent as countries move towards using renewable power
getnews.info
Haier Biomedical Won the 2022 Listed Company Low-Carbon Contribution Award
The 2022 International Green Zero-Carbon Festival & 2022 ESG Leaders’ Summit was held in Beijing recently. Themed by “the road to carbon neutrality”, the event set up the “Zero Carbon Prize” for the practitioners and leaders of green development. Adhering to the “environmental development” concept, Haier Biomedical has always been actively practicing the “dual carbon” responsibility, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction through green technology innovation, and leading the green and low-carbon transformation of the biomedical and life science industry, striving to benefit global health with China’s green and smart strategy. To this end, Haier Biomedical was given the 2022 Listed Company Low-Carbon Contribution Award at the International Green Zero-Carbon Festival.
France 24
Macron’s top adviser under formal investigation for conflict of interest
French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, has been put under formal investigation over a potential conflict of interest related to his links to an Italian-Swiss shipping company, France’s chief financial crimes prosecutor said Monday. Kohler, who holds one of France's most powerful jobs as secretary-general of...
Devolved nations demand urgent meeting with Kwarteng
The devolved nations have called for an urgent meeting with Kwasi Kwarteng to discuss“reversing the damaging effects of the UK government’s tax proposals”. The finance ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have written a joint letter calling for the UK government to act now to “restore confidence in our public finances and limit any long-term damage to the economy”.
Phys.org
Alternative earnings disclosures are high-quality if women are on board
Firms are likely to be more transparent about their alternative earnings if there are at least three women on their board, new research published in the European Accounting Review shows. Dr. Dinithi Ranasinghe, of the Department of Accountancy and Finance, led a study which reveals firms with a gender-diverse board...
Phys.org
Land tenure drives deforestation rates in Brazil
Tropical deforestation causes widespread degradation of biodiversity and carbon stocks. Researchers from the German Center of Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Leipzig University were now able to test the relationship between land tenure and deforestation rates in Brazil. Their research, which was published in Nature Communications, shows that poorly defined land rights go hand in hand with increased deforestation rates. Privatizing these lands, as is often promoted in the tropics, can only mitigate this effect if combined with strict environmental policies.
US News and World Report
Lack of Funding in Focus as Congo Hosts Pre-COP27 Climate Talks
KINSHASA (Reuters) -High-level speakers at climate talks in Kinshasa called out rich nations on Monday for failing to honour a $100 billion per year funding pledge to developing countries, warning that fair finance was needed to avert the worst of the climate crisis. Dozens of ministers and senior delegates are...
Unions brand bid to exempt firms with up 500 staff from new rules ‘reckless’
Government says change would apply to all new regulations and it would look to raise in threshold in future
Phys.org
Both sides dig in as EPA's final decision on Pebble Mine nears
Environmental advocates, Alaska Natives and commercial fishermen say they are at once confident and anxious as they wait for the EPA to announce a final ban on mining wastes in Bristol Bay, Alaska—home to one of the world's largest salmon fisheries—that would effectively kill a gold and copper mine estimated to be worth $350 billion.
