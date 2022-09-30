Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Two dangerous trees removed from popular Columbia park, before Roots N Blues; two more to be cut down
With several thousand people expected in Columbia’s popular Stephens Lake park this weekend for the Roots N Blues festival, park officials say two dangerous trees in the park have been removed. Columbia Parks and Recreation officials briefed the city council on Monday evening, saying the trees “presented an imminent...
939theeagle.com
Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia
About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.
northwestmoinfo.com
Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
939theeagle.com
$8-million campaign is launched to build new Christian Academy school in Jefferson City
Saying the school has outgrown its current location capacity, Jefferson City-area parents and educators are trying to raise $8.3 million to build a new River Oak Christian Academy. Former Mizzou quarterback and former Jefferson City Jay star Kirk Farmer, who chairs the capital campaign, says enrollment has accelerated. Farmer tells...
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
939theeagle.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture
The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
Threat cancels Moberly High School Homecoming dance
Moberly High School's Homecoming dance was canceled Saturday because of a threat and a juvenile was taken into custody. The post Threat cancels Moberly High School Homecoming dance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
abc17news.com
Southern Boone’s Brooklyn Smith battles to get back on field
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southern Boone softball player Brooklyn Smith was diagnosed with B Lymphyblastic Lymphoma this past summer and is now in the fight against cancer. With the entire community coming together to support her, Brooklyn is hoping to be back on the field doing what she loves in the near future.
Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Jefferson City family has lost almost everything after a portable generator exploded and destroyed their home. The family is now asking for help from the community. "I'm not a good person to ask for things, I don't like to ask for help, but I have to let it go and The post Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Police Chief Wilde appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
While activists and citizens in some communities nationwide have called for defunding the police, Jefferson City residents approved a quarter-cent public safety sales tax for public safety in November 2021. New Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” he’s grateful that 70 percent of voters approved the public safety tax. He tells listeners his greatest challenge is to re-sell the profession. The Jefferson City Police Department is currently 10 to 11 officers short, and he’s trying to fill those positions. Chief Wilde joined us live in-studio:
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Missouri Task Force 1 to move to Ft. Myers to help with search and rescue efforts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) will deploy to southwest Florida Monday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. A spokesman for the task force said MO-TF1 arrived in Orlando on Sunday around 3 a.m. Task force members plan to move to the Ft. Myers area to help with search The post Missouri Task Force 1 to move to Ft. Myers to help with search and rescue efforts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
939theeagle.com
Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager
A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
939theeagle.com
Three Columbia officials to be sworn-in Monday night; council to receive update on Walton roof project
Three officials will be sworn-in at Monday night’s Columbia city council meeting, highlighting the team that first-year city manager De’Carlon Seewood is building at city hall. Mike Griggs will be sworn-in tonight as deputy city manager. Mr. Griggs has been serving as acting deputy city manager since April...
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
