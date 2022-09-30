Read full article on original website
Samsung unveils 5-year roadmap for processors, reaching 1.4nm by 2027
Forward-looking: During Samsung's Foundry Forum 2022, the company revealed a roadmap for processor sizes within various Samsung devices. Samsung Foundry's presentation went in-depth regarding the next five years of the roadmap, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into the near future of mobile computing. Samsung has long been one of the leading...
New Pixel 7 phones, a smartwatch, and smart home Google products expected later this week
Highly anticipated: The Made by Google launch event starts on October 6 at 10 am ET. The company should announce a slew of new products, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, the Pixel Watch, and some new additions to its Nest smart home portfolio. As confirmed by...
Cheaper OLED monitors might be on the way
In a nutshell: At least one manufacturer is preparing its response to changes in the display market this year and next year. As a result, customers could begin seeing smaller, cheaper options for OLED screens as the technology becomes more common in PC monitors. Reports indicate that LG Display (LGD)...
Microsoft Office deal is back with its lowest price ever
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.
A Look at the Possible Future of 3D Graphics: How More Real Than Real Can You Get?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. As CPUs and GPUs continue to get more powerful with each new generation, the push for ever more realistic graphics in blockbuster games shows no signs of slowing down. Today's best-looking titles already look stunning, so how much better can they possibly get?
Kioxia develops functional 2TB microSDXC memory card prototype
In a nutshell: Japanese memory specialist Kioxia recently announced it has developed the first functional 2 terabyte (TB) micro SDXC (Secure Digital eXtended Capacity) memory card prototypes. Kioxia utilized its BiCS 3D flash memory and custom in-house memory controller to demonstrate basic functionality at the standard's maximum density. Specifically, Kioxia stacked 16 one-terabit dies of 3D flash memory totaling a thickness of 0.8mm.
Corsair K100 Air Wireless
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Corsair K100 Air Wireless is undoubtedly one of the best (and most expensive) wireless gaming keyboards money...
Goodbye, Lightning port? EU votes to make USB-C the charging standard by the end of 2024
What just happened? The European Parliament has voted to pass EU legislation that will see USB-C become the universal charging format across numerous consumer electronic devices, including iPhones, by the end of 2024. The European Commission's more than decade-long fight for a universal charging solution appeared to be almost over...
Meta Quest 3 design and spec files leak
Rumor mill: According to a new leak, Meta plans to release another affordable, consumer-focused headset for virtual and augmented reality next year. The strategy could maintain the company's advantage in VR/AR as more high-end models emerge from Sony, Apple, and Meta itself. YouTuber Brad Lynch claims to have leaked the...
Google Japan shows off multifunctional, five-foot-long Gboard keyboard
WTF?! Do you find that your keyboard is too conventional? Are you looking to reduce your words-per-minute count to single figures? Google Japan has the answer with the Gboard bar, a keyboard that places all the keys in a single, very long line. The GBoard stick version keyboard is, of...
Sony will wait at least a year to port most PlayStation exclusives to PC
In brief: Before the end of 2022, Sony will have released five PC ports of formerly PlayStation-exclusive games within the calendar year. However, the company has never clarified how long it wants to wait between an initial PlayStation game launch and its PC port until now. PlayStation Studios head Hermen...
YouTube starts asking users to subscribe to Premium for 4K videos
WTF?! It might sound like a terrible idea, but YouTube could start charging users who want to watch videos on the platform in 4K, making the resolution exclusive to its $12-per-month Premium service. There's no confirmation that owner Google will go down this route as it could only be a test to gauge reaction, though such a move would obviously cause a lot of anger from creators and viewers alike.
NikoBB
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. NikoBB replied to the thread DisplayPort vs HDMI: What's Best for High Refresh Rate Gaming?. DP2.0 is the only interface that supports 8k monitors today without loss of quality up to 36 bit color depth...
gmit2
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. gmit2 replied to the thread AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Review: Mainstream Zen 4. AMD's official memory specification for Zen 4 is DDR5-5200 as we've already noted, but that's for a 1 DPC configuration, in other...
snarkyalyx
It's not marking BS. FPGAs are application specific, and if you build it for something it will run so much faster. However, building it...
suarezvictor
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. suarezvictor reacted to TheBigT42's post in "FPGA chip shown to be over 50 times more efficient than a Ryzen 4900H" with. Like. . I love my DE10NANO MiSTer FPGA....but it won't be a daily driver.
Takesha
Takesha replied to the thread Unable to print screen. Takesha replied to the thread Nvidia to cease all activities in Russia, will relocate employees. They already buy almost all from aliexpress and sanctions not work. Takesha replied to the thread What're the best external hard drives brand and model?. WD...
Raspberry Pi production remains hamstrung by supply chain issues
In brief: Availability of in-demand consumer electronics including game consoles and graphics cards is much healthier today compared to the beginning of the year but it is not ubiquitous. As those in the market for a Raspberry Pi can attest to, finding one is just as much of a chore now as it was nine months ago unless you want to grossly overpay for one from a third-party marketplace. Worse yet, the situation likely will not improve anytime soon.
Who will be Intel's first foundry customer?
The big picture: Intel has ambitions to create a foundry business by manufacturing chips for other companies. This is an important strategic initiative that the company will need to recoup the massive investment it is now making in fabs around the world. Most analysts agree that this proposition is a...
Intel Arc A750 ships October 12 starting at $289
Something to look forward to: Intel will launch three cards on October 12 -- the Arc A770 Limited Edition ($349), the Arc A770 ($329), and the Arc A750 ($289). The company claims all of these GPUs should slot in between the more expensive RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti performance-wise. In the long run, having a third player in the GPU market should benefit consumers as they're all competing to provide better value-minded products.
