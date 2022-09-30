ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

2 dead, 1 injured in Norris Road crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died following a car accident in South Memphis Monday night. The two-car crash happened on Norris Road near I-240 around 9:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. A third person was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Two killed and one injured in Monday night accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in an accident Monday night, Memphis Police Department said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but that victim later died from their injuries. MPD...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department. Crash reports show the accident happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on Norris Road near I-240. One victim died on the scene. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Driver charged in DUI crash, hitting paramedics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly crashing into paramedics while they were on a scene. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence/DUI, operation of vehicles/streetcars on the approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a pedestrian-involved car incident early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 3:08 a.m. at Interstate-240 and Kerr Avenue. The driver responsible, Reginald McKenzie, did not leave the scene, said police. Memphis Fire Department said two firefighters were injured and transported in non-critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Covington shooting suspect surrenders to police

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspect Jordon Grant surrendered to Covington police on Monday after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place on Monday. Jordon “Jo Jo” Grant was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was fatally shot in Millington in early September and now a suspect is behind bars in connection to the case. According to Shelby County Jail records, 18-year-old Seth Walls is charged with the death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. On Sept. 11, Millington police...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Forrest City experiences heavy traffic on I-40

FORREST, Ark. (WMC) - A crash on I-40 interrupts traffic in all lanes in Forrest City. Forrest City Police said there is a multiple car incident blocking the Eastbound lanes. The crash is about one mile away from the northeast of Madison. Police said to prepare for heavy traffic through...
FORREST CITY, AR
Motorious

Carjacker Takes Dodge Charger At Gunpoint In Memphis

There’s a real problem with crime in Memphis, Tennessee which was put in the national spotlight recently with some horrific homicides. Another big problem there is carjackings, like a man who had his Dodge Charger stolen at gunpoint as he left a barber shop. This kind of crime can strike at any time anywhere, requiring everyone to be more vigilant.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS

