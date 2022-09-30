Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
2 killed, 1 injured in crash near I-240, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2 people are dead and one person is injured after a crash on Norris Road near I-240. The accident happened Monday night just after 9 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One person died at the scene. Another person was taken to Regional One...
2 dead, 1 injured in Norris Road crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died following a car accident in South Memphis Monday night. The two-car crash happened on Norris Road near I-240 around 9:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. A third person was taken to Regional One in […]
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
Two killed and one injured in Monday night accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in an accident Monday night, Memphis Police Department said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but that victim later died from their injuries. MPD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department. Crash reports show the accident happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on Norris Road near I-240. One victim died on the scene. The...
actionnews5.com
Driver charged in DUI crash, hitting paramedics
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly crashing into paramedics while they were on a scene. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence/DUI, operation of vehicles/streetcars on the approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving. According...
actionnews5.com
Marshall Co. bus driver succumbs to injuries following crash, MHP says
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed on Tuesday that the beloved Marshall County school bus driver who was involved in a crash on Thursday has died. The driver, Eddie Dixon, was airlifted Thursday afternoon after a bus filled with children crashed along Taska Road and...
actionnews5.com
2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a pedestrian-involved car incident early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 3:08 a.m. at Interstate-240 and Kerr Avenue. The driver responsible, Reginald McKenzie, did not leave the scene, said police. Memphis Fire Department said two firefighters were injured and transported in non-critical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
Man shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police (MPD). The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on E. Raines Road. MPD said the victim was pumping gas when two men tried to rob him. The victim fought back and...
actionnews5.com
Covington shooting suspect surrenders to police
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspect Jordon Grant surrendered to Covington police on Monday after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place on Monday. Jordon “Jo Jo” Grant was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Families displaced after fire at Memphis apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two East Memphis apartment buildings went up in flames over the weekend. The Memphis Fire Department deemed the buildings a total loss, now a community is working to figure out what’s next. A day after 8-units were severely burned at the Kirby Station Apartment complex...
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
actionnews5.com
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was fatally shot in Millington in early September and now a suspect is behind bars in connection to the case. According to Shelby County Jail records, 18-year-old Seth Walls is charged with the death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. On Sept. 11, Millington police...
actionnews5.com
Forrest City experiences heavy traffic on I-40
FORREST, Ark. (WMC) - A crash on I-40 interrupts traffic in all lanes in Forrest City. Forrest City Police said there is a multiple car incident blocking the Eastbound lanes. The crash is about one mile away from the northeast of Madison. Police said to prepare for heavy traffic through...
Carjacker Takes Dodge Charger At Gunpoint In Memphis
There’s a real problem with crime in Memphis, Tennessee which was put in the national spotlight recently with some horrific homicides. Another big problem there is carjackings, like a man who had his Dodge Charger stolen at gunpoint as he left a barber shop. This kind of crime can strike at any time anywhere, requiring everyone to be more vigilant.
Shelby Co. Clerk's Office lines causing more headaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office have become an issue for those new to the state looking to get a new car registration. Thalia Hayman has tried to get her Tennessee car registration four times. Monday, she waited in line for about five...
Two children shot in drive-by outside Downtown Memphis church, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — Two children were rushed to the hospital after bullets came flying out of a car in Downtown Memphis Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). FOX13 discovered one of those children is 16 years old. The shooting happened outside of Streets Ministries on Vance...
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Comments / 1