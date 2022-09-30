Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.

Through his first three games with his new team, Gregory has posted seven combined tackles, five quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. For comparison with some of Dallas' current starting defensive ends, Gregory has been outproduced by two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence (17 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks) on 14 fewer defensive snaps, but has put up similar numbers to Dorance Armstrong Jr. (seven combined tackles, four quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks) on just five more defensive snaps.

The 29-year-old Nebraska product spent his entire career with the Cowboys prior to signing with the Broncos. Gregory was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the organization but has been suspended a number of times in the last seven years for violating the league's substance abuse policy.