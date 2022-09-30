ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.

Through his first three games with his new team, Gregory has posted seven combined tackles, five quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. For comparison with some of Dallas' current starting defensive ends, Gregory has been outproduced by two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence (17 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks) on 14 fewer defensive snaps, but has put up similar numbers to Dorance Armstrong Jr. (seven combined tackles, four quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks) on just five more defensive snaps.

The 29-year-old Nebraska product spent his entire career with the Cowboys prior to signing with the Broncos. Gregory was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the organization but has been suspended a number of times in the last seven years for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Comments / 26

Trek Fiftytwo
4d ago

Well that's another reason they haven't been back to the superbowl!! JERRY JONES has no idea how to coach a team,marketing is a different thing ,but coaching definitely NOT!!

Reply(7)
19
HAVIER V. LEONARD welcome to Common Sense 101
3d ago

I normally don't say Jerry Jones is Right on anything however the way this defensive line has been playing this year I think he might be right on this one

Reply(2)
6
upyours2
2d ago

well if everybody's going to give Jerry Jones all the hell for bad stuff that has happened the Cowboys drafted more pro bowlers then any other team since he's been there so there's that

Reply
2
 

