ocala-news.com
Utility pole maintenance to cause temporary lane closure on Hemlock Radial Trail
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary lane closure on Hemlock Radial Trail, between the intersections of Hemlock Circle and Pine Road, through Saturday, October 8. The lane closure is due to scheduled maintenance work on several utility poles, including the replacement of a utility pole. This maintenance work will require Duke Energy’s equipment and personnel to be in the county right-of-way.
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
WCJB
Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
villages-news.com
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday throughout the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
mycbs4.com
Crews battle structure fire at former Ocala restaurant
Multiple crews from Ocala Fire Rescue were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 3394 SW College Road on Sunday, October 2nd. Officials say the crews responded around 10:30 p.m. after a passerby reported the blaze. Officials say the location is a former Pizza Hut restaurant. Crews reported dark heavy...
click orlando
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
villages-news.com
Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months
The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed. The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on drug offender probation arrested for attempted burglary of occupied car in Newberry Road parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jadarius Juan Baker, 22, who is on drug offender probation after a June arrest on a charge of MDPV possession, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a car parked in a Newberry Road lot; a 16-year-old was in the car at the time.
leesburg-news.com
25-year-old passenger dies after driver runs red light in Lake County
A 25-year-old passenger died at the scene of a crash Sunday morning after a driver ran a red light in Lake County. A 33-year-old Bradenton man was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander at 8:44 a.m. Sunday eastbound on County Road 470 approaching County Road 33 at Okahumpka when he ran a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCJB
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages
The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department’s annual ‘Cops and Cars Show’ returns this weekend
The Ocala Police Department will host the fourth installment of its annual Cops and Cars Show this weekend. The show will take place on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department’s headquarters, which is located at 402 S Pine Avenue. The event, which benefits...
ocala-news.com
Marion County report for August shows 33 illegal dumping cases, 2 fines issued
During the month of August, Marion County Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officers managed 33 illegal dumping cases throughout the county and issued two civil fines. This information is part of the monthly Solid Waste Operations report which will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 4.
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
villages-news.com
Why aren’t gas stations lowering their prices?
Why are the gas stations in and around the The Villages not lowering their prices for gasoline? The governor sign a bill a few months back making October a gas tax holiday month. So are they pocketing the extra dough?. Lou Maruzo. Village of Amelia.
Bay News 9
Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage
In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
