Donald Trump was famous for a number of things during his term in office, from his handling of the border crisis to his bout with COVID-19 to Trump's favorite (but gross) McDonald's order: a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, a side of fries, and a vanilla shake (via New York Post). He was also well known for preferring a black Sharpie for taking notes. The Washington Post once ran a photo essay showing some of the many ways Trump used the marker during his administration. For instance, he marked up his script for a press conference on COVID to change the word "coronavirus" to "Chinese virus." He was spotted holding Sharpie-penned notes when he met with families of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting; the cheat sheet apparently reminded him to tell the grieving parents, "I hear you."

POTUS ・ 11 HOURS AGO