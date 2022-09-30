ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police take report of missing guns

Oswego police on Friday were told of three missing firearms from the 0 block of East Tyler Street. A police report says that the time of the alleged theft is unknown. Police did not say what kind of firearms were stolen or how they were accessed. The Oswego Police Department says an investigation is ongoing.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson

An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

About $3,800 stolen from Oswego business

The Oswego Police Department says about $3,800 was stolen from a business located in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle. The theft was reported on Friday. A news release from the police department says a check was stolen and altered resulting in a financial loss for the company. Police say the business will be reimbursed by a financial institution and declined to have the incident further investigated. A report was written for documentation only.
OSWEGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Plainfield, IL
Plainfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oswego, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
wheaton.il.us

UPDATE: Police Clearing the Area

UPDATE: Wheaton Police have cleared the area and did not locate the individual who fled a traffic crash. There is no threat to the community, and the Police presence in this area will be decreasing. Officers will continue to investigate this incident. ORIGINAL POST: There is currently a large police...
WHEATON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four-year-old killed in Kane County crash

A four-year-old died in a three vehicle crash just west of Elburn Saturday night. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Edgar Barrios, of DeKalb, was heading east on Route 38 near Francis Road when for unknown reasons he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Antwoineia Blanton, of DeKalb. Barrios's vehicle then hit another westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Katie Petravick of Washington.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, October 3rd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 50-year-old Walter Noah, for Aggravated Battery To a Police Officer...
MORRIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments
mchenrysheriff.org

Aggravated Battery/Unlawful Restraint Arrest

In the early morning hours of Monday, August 15, 2022, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a representative of the Northwestern Community Hospital in McHenry regarding a report of potential child abuse involving a 7 year-old victim. Members with McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital...
MCHENRY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBD/WYZZ

Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
ONARGA, IL
WGN News

14-year-old shot in Chatham, Police said

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was shot in the Chatham neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police said the 14-year-old was walking down the street in the 800 block of East 87th Place around 12:04 p.m. when an unknown offender came up behind them and shot the 14-year-old in the leg and shoulder. The 14-year-old was taken to […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy