Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police take report of missing guns
Oswego police on Friday were told of three missing firearms from the 0 block of East Tyler Street. A police report says that the time of the alleged theft is unknown. Police did not say what kind of firearms were stolen or how they were accessed. The Oswego Police Department says an investigation is ongoing.
Chicago police investigating crime spree involving violent attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Between the overnight hours of 1 and 4 a.m., police say there were 12 similar incidents in five different police districts.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson
An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
WSPY NEWS
About $3,800 stolen from Oswego business
The Oswego Police Department says about $3,800 was stolen from a business located in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle. The theft was reported on Friday. A news release from the police department says a check was stolen and altered resulting in a financial loss for the company. Police say the business will be reimbursed by a financial institution and declined to have the incident further investigated. A report was written for documentation only.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wheaton.il.us
UPDATE: Police Clearing the Area
UPDATE: Wheaton Police have cleared the area and did not locate the individual who fled a traffic crash. There is no threat to the community, and the Police presence in this area will be decreasing. Officers will continue to investigate this incident. ORIGINAL POST: There is currently a large police...
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
WSPY NEWS
Four-year-old killed in Kane County crash
A four-year-old died in a three vehicle crash just west of Elburn Saturday night. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Edgar Barrios, of DeKalb, was heading east on Route 38 near Francis Road when for unknown reasons he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Antwoineia Blanton, of DeKalb. Barrios's vehicle then hit another westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Katie Petravick of Washington.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 3rd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 50-year-old Walter Noah, for Aggravated Battery To a Police Officer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPD warns residents about string of violent robberies, including 12 Monday morning
Chicago police are warning residents about a series of violent armed robberies across the city, including 12 that happened Monday morning. The warnings were sent to residents of downtown, the Near West Side, Logan Square, River North, and Lakeview.
Ex-Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for encouraging detainees to intimidate, attack each other
The ex-IYC guard stood by and did nothing during the attacks he encouraged, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.
mchenrysheriff.org
Aggravated Battery/Unlawful Restraint Arrest
In the early morning hours of Monday, August 15, 2022, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a representative of the Northwestern Community Hospital in McHenry regarding a report of potential child abuse involving a 7 year-old victim. Members with McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital...
‘Cherish Every Second:' Witnesses Recount Scene After Toddler Killed in Albany Park Hit-and-Run
Authorities in Chicago have identified a 15-month-old boy who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon, and witnesses are describing the scene after the horrific tragedy occurred. Police say that the boy was put into the backseat of an SUV outside of a restaurant in the Albany...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside
Police are investigating the relationship.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
3 teens shot in Calumet City, police say
When police arrived, they found a group of juveniles gathered in the area.
Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
Police identify body found floating in Lake Michigan
The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department say the body was positively identified as Jason A. Ryno, a 48-year-old from Joliet, Illinois.
14-year-old shot in Chatham, Police said
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was shot in the Chatham neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police said the 14-year-old was walking down the street in the 800 block of East 87th Place around 12:04 p.m. when an unknown offender came up behind them and shot the 14-year-old in the leg and shoulder. The 14-year-old was taken to […]
cwbchicago.com
Responding to lawsuit, chief judge, sheriff say they’re not responsible for people who kill others while on electronic monitoring
Cook County’s chief judge and sheriff are asking a county judge to toss a lawsuit that seeks to hold them responsible for the murder of 73-year-old Keith Cooper, whom prosecutors say was killed by two men who were on electronic monitoring in Chicago. Attorneys for Cooper’s estate based the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2