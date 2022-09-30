ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Of NJ Man Missing With Dementia, 54, Found: State Police

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago

THe body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Courthouse, has been found, authorities said.

He suffered from dementia and his family had offered a $20,000 reward to find him.

Osmundsen was last seen on Sept. 27, at approximately 9:51 p.m., after he walked away from a vehicle which was located on State Highway 55 south in the area of mile post 35 in Vineland, New Jersey State Police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

