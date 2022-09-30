Read full article on original website
WMTW
Another cold night ahead with a frost or freeze for many
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Chilly but quiet weather continues, milder late week
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday morning? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Colleen Hurley.
Maine’s Fall Foliage Is Pretty Boring So Far, But the Peak is Coming
The colors are a bit hard to find, but they're getting there. Lately, I feel like the cool air has made it seem like the leaves should be farther along in the changing process than they are. To the point that it's gotten me to put the dog in the car and go cruising around out in the willy-whacks to see if there's any substantial change. I may look scary enough, but I'm a big softy on the inside.
WMTW
Sun, clouds, and cooler than normal temperatures
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
NECN
Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine
Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday October 2, 2022 at 6pm.
Why Maine 'tops' the list in key climate change metric
PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has done several stories on electric vehicles over the past year or so, but that explains just one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping our homes heated and cooled in Maine is another major source of emissions. Who are we kidding? We're...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
WGME
October will arrive in Maine with fall feel, remnants of Hurricane Ian expected next week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- After the first frost or even freeze of the season for many on Friday morning, a definite fall feel continues into the weekend. Hurricane Ian will make its final landfall on South Carolina on Friday. The entire South Carolina coast is under a Hurricane Warning, impacts look to...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
Here are a few of the incidents Troop F of the Maine State Police responded to during the week of September 26th through October 2nd. Summaries may be minimally edited. Man arrested for possession of meth and trespassing in Mars Hill. On September 30th, Sgt. Clark and Trooper Rider responded...
boothbayregister.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
WMTW
Mainer living in FL tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine. Cell phone video captured their...
WMTW
Maine mother in custody in Mass.; Two children at center of AMBER alert safe
SACO, Maine — Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine's Department of Health and...
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
