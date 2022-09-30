ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

102.9 WBLM

Maine’s Fall Foliage Is Pretty Boring So Far, But the Peak is Coming

The colors are a bit hard to find, but they're getting there. Lately, I feel like the cool air has made it seem like the leaves should be farther along in the changing process than they are. To the point that it's gotten me to put the dog in the car and go cruising around out in the willy-whacks to see if there's any substantial change. I may look scary enough, but I'm a big softy on the inside.
NECN

Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine

Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs

FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
#Meteorologist
94.3 WCYY

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
boothbayregister.com

PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!

Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
EDGECOMB, ME
WMTW

Maine mother in custody in Mass.; Two children at center of AMBER alert safe

SACO, Maine — Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine's Department of Health and...
97.5 WOKQ

A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
PORTLAND, ME

