ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Final Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Za'Darius Smith Questionable, Dalvin Cook Good to Go

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsKRO_0iGwj07P00

The Saints will likely be without four starters for Sunday's game in London.

Despite partially dislocating his shoulder against the Lions, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is off the injury report and good to go for Sunday's game in London against the Saints. He'll presumably play with a harness on his shoulder to help keep it in place.

The news isn't quite as good when it comes to edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who is questionable with a knee injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said it will be a game-time decision with Smith. It would be a big loss if the Vikings are without their leader in QB pressures. D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II would see elevated roles if Smith can't go, and rookie Luiji Vilain would potentially be active for the first time in his career.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is doubtful with the quad injury that has kept him out since Week 1. His potential return will likely be delayed another week.

For the Saints, quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful. That means it'll be Andy Dalton at QB for New Orleans, which might not actually be good news for the Vikings .

The Saints will also be without WR Michael Thomas, LG Andrus Peat, and S Marcus Maye. Those are notable losses. RB Alvin Kamara and WR Jarvis Landry are questionable.

At receiver, the Saints will lean on Landry (if he plays), rookie Chris Olave, and Tre'Quan Smith. Calvin Throckmorton will start at left guard. It's unclear who will start in Maye's spot at safety; J.T. Gray, Daniel Sorensen, and Justin Evans are all options.

Here's the final injury report in full:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgkuV_0iGwj07P00

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

2 Former New York Jets Stars Have Tragically Died

It was a tragic morning for the New York Jets as two of their all-time great offensive linemen passed away. ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini reported that Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have passed away. Powell was 67 years old while Sweeney was 60. Powell was the No. 4 overall...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
City
London Township, MN
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Justin Evans
Person
Chris Olave
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrifying J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly set to get J.J. Watt back on the field on Sunday. Watt, who's been out with an injury, got ahead of some scary personal news earlier today. "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview

Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks. Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury. Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
612
Followers
952
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy