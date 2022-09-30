Final Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Za'Darius Smith Questionable, Dalvin Cook Good to Go

The Saints will likely be without four starters for Sunday's game in London.

Despite partially dislocating his shoulder against the Lions, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is off the injury report and good to go for Sunday's game in London against the Saints. He'll presumably play with a harness on his shoulder to help keep it in place.

The news isn't quite as good when it comes to edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who is questionable with a knee injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said it will be a game-time decision with Smith. It would be a big loss if the Vikings are without their leader in QB pressures. D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II would see elevated roles if Smith can't go, and rookie Luiji Vilain would potentially be active for the first time in his career.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is doubtful with the quad injury that has kept him out since Week 1. His potential return will likely be delayed another week.

For the Saints, quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful. That means it'll be Andy Dalton at QB for New Orleans, which might not actually be good news for the Vikings .

The Saints will also be without WR Michael Thomas, LG Andrus Peat, and S Marcus Maye. Those are notable losses. RB Alvin Kamara and WR Jarvis Landry are questionable.

At receiver, the Saints will lean on Landry (if he plays), rookie Chris Olave, and Tre'Quan Smith. Calvin Throckmorton will start at left guard. It's unclear who will start in Maye's spot at safety; J.T. Gray, Daniel Sorensen, and Justin Evans are all options.

Here's the final injury report in full:

