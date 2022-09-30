ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Vogtle dispute

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for overruns at the Vogtle nuclear power plant.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday. MEAG represents 49 city-owned electric systems across Georgia. It also has contracts to sell electricity from Vogtle to the city-owned utility in Jacksonville, Florida, and to some electric cooperatives and city utilities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

At issue are billions in cost overruns for a third and fourth nuclear reactor being built at Plant Vogtle, east of Augusta. The new reactors were originally supposed to cost $14 billion, but costs have ballooned past $30 billion, according to Associated Press calculations.

The first electricity was supposed to be generated in 2016. Federal officials have approved loading radioactive fuel into the third unit, and it is supposed to start generating power early next year. The fourth unit would follow in late 2023 or early 2034.

The settlement could mean lower future electric bills for customers served by MEAG. Georgia Power has said shareholders and not its 2.7 million customers will pay for any costs it assumes. Georgia Power is currently seeking a 12% rate increase unrelated to Vogtle.

Georgia Power owns 45.7% of the two reactors, compared to Oglethorpe Power Corp.’s 30%, MEAG’s 22.3%. and the city of Dalton’s 1.6%.

Under a 2018 deal, Georgia Power agreed that above a certain point, it would pay 55.7% of the next $800 million in construction costs, and then 65.7% of the next $500 million. Those extra contributions total $180 million.

After that, the co-owners can require Georgia Power to cover all remaining overruns. In exchange, the co-owners would sell part of their ownership shares to Georgia Power.

Oglethorpe, MEAG and Dalton all sued Georgia Power, saying Georgia Power should begin paying a higher share after direct construction spending passed $17.9 billion. But Georgia Power said the agreement didn’t kick in until shared construction costs reach $19.18 billion, arguing it should be exempt from paying for overruns caused by COVID-19. Shared construction costs are currently estimated at $20.57 billion.

Financial filings made Friday by Southern and MEAG say Georgia Power will immediately pay MEAG $76 million, which is what MEAG would have saved under the first two steps of the cost shifting agreement.

Friday’s deal also says MEAG will retain its entire ownership and not force Georgia Power to assume all further cost overruns. But Georgia Power agrees to pay 20% of any further overruns assigned to MEAG if Vogtle construction costs rise further. MEAG, in exchange, agreed to vote for completing construction as long as both Vogtle units are operating by the end of 2025.

Georgia Power says it has not settled with Oglethorpe and Dalton, and has another $165 million at risk in those disputes.

Vogtle is the only nuclear plant under construction in the United States. Its costs and delays could deter other utilities from building such plants, even though they generate electricity without releasing climate-changing carbon emissions.

—-

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

The Associated Press

Storm expected to bring winds, flooding to parts of Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fall storm is expected to bring strong winds and areas of flooding to parts of western Alaska, though a forecaster said Tuesday that communities hard hit by a storm that barreled into the region last month were not expected to feel the brunt of this system. Still, residents in communities battered by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok in September were monitoring the storm’s track, said Kevin Knowlton, an emergency preparedness specialist with the nonprofit corporation Kawerak, which provides services in the Bering Strait region. “Everyone is along the coast concerned that this may end up being more than just your typical fall storm,” he said. With the ground softened by last month’s storm, he said “it’s hard to say what kind of potential this storm has to create more damage or even delete the progress that’s been made” in recovery efforts.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

2 South American researchers murdered in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as Camila Behrensen, 24, of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks before Election Day for improperly certifying ballot-counting equipment. Torrance County is repeating the certification of its vote-counting machines for the Nov. 8 general election based on revelations that County Clerk Yvonne Otero pre-signed certification forms before testing and did not attend the inspection of election equipment. Torrance is one of a handful of rural counties in New Mexico that considered delaying certification of the results of its primary election as angry crowds gave voice to unproven conspiracy theories about voting systems. The chaotic coda to the June primary drew national attention to a state that is expected to have several tight races this year for high-profile offices, including governor. County Manager Janice Barela said the three-member commission voted unanimously Monday to submit a complaint with state and local prosecutors that seeks to remove Otero, a Republican, from her elected office. The commission said she botched the certification of the county’s 22 ballot-counting machines and cites separate allegations that Otero harassed employees of the clerk’s office on multiple occasions.
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

