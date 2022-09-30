Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station
Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
WANE-TV
Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
hometownstations.com
Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
Lima man gets probation for trespassing, eating banana
LIMA — A Lima man with a criminal record will spend four years on community control for breaking into a woman’s home and eating a banana. Bradley Dietrich, 57, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary Monday morning for trespassing into a home while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Aug. 4.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
wfft.com
Two kids in Steuben County hit-and-run identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT)- The names of the two kids who were involved in a Steuben County hit-and-run have been released. Police say Ryly Cumings of Angola was the 12-year-old victim. He has been released from the hospital after being treated for a head laceration. The 13-year-old victim, who died...
wfft.com
Suspected vehicle in Steuben County hit and run involving two minors identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township Saturday night has been identified. The incident happened near Lake James around 8:55 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say two boys, ages 12 and...
Lima man gets six years for shooting
LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two young teens injured after hit-and-run in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left two young teens injured Saturday. According to a release shared on the department’s Facebook page, deputies are investigating a crash that happened on 1500 West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township. They say it happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. after they received calls about a crash involving two pedestrians.
Case involving man with AIDS dismissed on morning of jury trial
LIMA — A jury trial for a Lima man who allegedly had sexual relations with his longtime male partner while knowingly harboring the virus that causes AIDS was over before it started Monday morning. With potential jurors lining the halls of the Allen County Justice Center, a last-minute motion...
WOWO News
Police In Fort Wayne Investigating Saturday Night Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 9:18 P.M. Saturday, FWPD were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue where they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics, who later transported the male to a local hospital and pronounced him deceased on arrival. Witnesses provided suspect information, assisting K9 and Gang and Violent Crime Unit detectives in apprehending the suspect, a male juvenile in the 200 block of West Leith St. Names of both the victim and suspect have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
State police finally catch ‘Hamburglar’ at Halloween event in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The infamous McDonald’s Hamburglar made an appearance Saturday at a Halloween gathering in Waynedale,. All in good fun, Indiana State Police with the Fort Wayne Post finally “arrested” the thief. State police said in a Facebook post:. After years of being...
WANE-TV
FWCS: Student brought handgun to North Side High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police confiscated a handgun Monday from a student at North Side High School, according to a message sent to parents after the incident. According to a letter sent to families from Principal David West, high school students reported suspicious activity. Police investigated and confiscated a handgun from another student.
wtvbam.com
Two boys injured in Saturday night Steuben County hit and run crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – Two youngsters were injured Saturday night in a Steuben County hit and run crash. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office the crash that occurred on County Road 275 North near the Lake James Golf Club at about 8:55 p.m.. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s...
sent-trib.com
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
wtvbam.com
Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
