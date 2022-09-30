Read full article on original website
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 24 gets creative on Dot Day
It all started three years ago in an Iowan classroom when teacher Terry Shay shared The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds, the story of a teacher who helps a doubting student to unleash her latent artistic talent and creativity. Since then, Shay launched International Dot Day: a global celebration of creativity, courage, and collaboration where students everywhere rediscover the potent potential of creativity.
Laundromat Opens on Depot Road
The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mainstays of the community host fundraisers
Two service-based, mission-driven organizations, the Valley Stream Lions Club and the Valley Stream Presbyterian Church, held their annual fundraising events this month in the Hendrickson Pool parking lot. The Lions gave thrifty shoppers and bargain hunters a rip-roaring good time at their 28th annual charity flea market on Sept. 17. “There’s a little bit of everything,” said Lion David Basile, from vintage movie posters to organic honey to handmade jewelry at a bargain price. The parking lot squeezed in as close to ninety vendors this year, both amateurs and veterans of the game, eager to show off what they’ve crated, dug up, and handcrafted to curious residents.
Herald Community Newspapers
The hidden history of an Oyster Bay home
When many people buy a home, they expect it be fully furnished with the latest piping, electricity and other modern amenities. Some families take a different path however, such as the Arty family of Oyster Bay, whose renovation of their 1834 mansion has captured the attention of social media and even the film industry.
Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce
Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022
Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
iheart.com
60% Of People Will Not Date Someone, Who Is Not Good At This…What Is It?
Happy Friday! Here is today’s Nearly Impossible Question!. Q: 60% Of People Will Not Date Someone, Who Is Not Good At This…What Is It?. CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR CORRECT CALLER. THEY WON A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE KELLY RIPA THIS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT THE NYCB THEATRE IN WESTBURY NEW YORK!
The Country’s Largest Light Show Will Dazzle NYC With Millions Of Lights This Holiday Season
Coming to NYC’s iconic Citi Field this holiday season, Amaze Light Festival is expected to bring roughly 400,000 holiday enthusiasts together for this dazzling light display. An unforgettable spectacle for holiday lovers and guests of all ages, this light show will immerse visitors in an illuminated holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky will take you through mesmerizing festive decor and five different holiday-themed worlds. Uncover magic at every corner as you hop aboard the two exciting attractions–enjoy the thrills and chills of tubing down the icy slopes on Zing’s Icy Thrill Hill or take in the mesmerizing magic as you board the Arctic Express Train before taking a stroll through the Frosty Land where you’ll get to snap a selfie with the biggest snowman you’ve ever encountered! Plus, live, high energy performances throughout the night will keep the holiday spirit at an all time high throughout the night with live music and dance performances at 5, 7, and 9p.m. each night.
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of October 1, 2022 - October 8, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Saturday, October 8, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
rew-online.com
Samanea Signs Deal with Beyond Van Gogh
Lesso Mall Development (Long Island), Inc., dba Samanea New York, the new retail, entertainment and dining destination located at 1500 Old Country Road in Westbury, New York, signed a lease with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh has sold over 4 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. With offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville, Paquin Entertainment Group is one of North America’s leading arts and entertainment companies. Beyond Van Gogh will open to the public on November 18, 2022 and run through January 8, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 29, 2022 at www.vangoghlongisland.com.
6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Herald Community Newspapers
‘No Hard Feelings’ films in the Five Towns
“No Hard Feelings” a movie that stars Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and includes Lawrence Woodmere Academy graduate Andrew Barth Feldman was filming in the Five Towns. Equipment trucks were parked in the Woodmere Docks lot and lights, camera and action was seen in Back Lawrence last. Directed by Gene...
How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend
Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers' chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
Milligan buys ‘the whole block’
NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Village thanks the brains behind its classic car show
If you ever wondered how Valley Stream’s summer classic car show got its start, look no further than Dennis Verriello. After the Village of Lynbrook announced that it would no longer be holding a car show in 2018 because it needed the parking space to make way for a new movie theater, car enthusiasts found themselves without a spot to showcase their rides during the summer.
Michelin announces best NY eats that are more affordable
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Michelin isn’t all about truffles, caviar and 18-course tasting menus. The guide released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list on Thursday, which features 18 more affordable restaurants in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester. The list focuses on restaurants with great value for your dollar. “What Bib restaurants do have in common is […]
