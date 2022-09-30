These Kansas City area eateries temporarily shut down for health code violations

Some food operations in the Kansas City metro recently shut down temporarily for health code violations. They have since passed a follow-up inspection and been allowed to reopen.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations:

▪ Gaels Public House and Sports , 5424 Troost Ave., after an Aug. 26 routine inspection . It had nine critical violations and it temporarily closed when potentially hazardous items were not held at proper temperatures, including raw chicken tenders and breasts, queso blanco, milk, beef meatballs and ground beef.

It had no critical violations during an Aug. 27 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

“It was a mechanical failure that we immediately corrected,” said Derrick Bachman, owner.

▪ Khalia’s Pizzeria , Parlor food hall, 1707 Locust St., had one critical violation during an Aug. 26 inspection . The inspector found 25 pans of pizza that were not made on-site. It had no critical violations during an Aug. 30 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

In a statement, chef JJ Christian, director of operations for Khalia’s Pizzeria, said: “During the couple of days that we were shut down over the weekend at Khalia’s Pizzeria due to a manufacturing license needed to bring food from DiCapo Foods kitchen over to our Parlor location, we obtained all the proper licenses needed to reopen the following Tuesday.”

He continued, “We will be expanding our brand of Ting’s Filipino Bistro and Khalia’s Pizzeria to cater and manufacture from our new location.”

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited Genesis Health Clubs , 6700 W. 110th St., Overland Park, during an Aug. 31 inspection.

Genesis did not cease operations and notify the department of the imminent health hazard of no hot water at all distribution points including the sink at the bar and the restrooms.

It had no critical violations during a Sept. 27 reopening inspection, and the food operation was allowed to reopen.

In a statement, Jake McCabe, spokesman for Genesis Health Clubs, said: “There was a gas leak at the facility that necessitated shutting off the hot water for repairs. We remained in full compliance and closed the cafe until the work was complete and reopened once hot water was restored and inspections were completed and passed.”