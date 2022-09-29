ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigertv.tv

How a former Swedish elite soccer player ends up at LSU

Angelina Thoreson went from playing at the highest level of women’s soccer in Sweden, to now playing for LSU. She didn’t plan on going to college until an LSU manager recruited her to play. "I met Gunther, who was a manager here last year, and she just asked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU vs Ole Miss | 10.1.22

LSU Volleyball was defeated by Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers put up a fight for five sets against the Rebels. Sanaa Dotson led the team with 17 points, 13 digs and 16 kills. Anita Anwusi also had a good night scoring 16 points and having 13 kills. The team...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU has entered the Top 25 in AP rankings

The LSU tigers have been put in the AP Top 25 for the first time since losing to UCLA in their season opener last year. After going into the 2022 season unranked for the first time since 2000, LSU now has snuck into the top 25 after their first true road win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy