tigertv.tv
How a former Swedish elite soccer player ends up at LSU
Angelina Thoreson went from playing at the highest level of women’s soccer in Sweden, to now playing for LSU. She didn’t plan on going to college until an LSU manager recruited her to play. "I met Gunther, who was a manager here last year, and she just asked...
tigertv.tv
"We gotta stick to the game plan," LSU Volleyball on preparing to face Auburn
LSU Volleyball was defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday to a tight five-set match. Head Coach Tonya Johnson and Right Side/Outside Hitter Hannah Jacobs believe the team needs to maintain a strong work ethic to continue their SEC play. Although the Tigers defeated the Rebels Friday, they found it...
tigertv.tv
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU vs Ole Miss | 10.1.22
LSU Volleyball was defeated by Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers put up a fight for five sets against the Rebels. Sanaa Dotson led the team with 17 points, 13 digs and 16 kills. Anita Anwusi also had a good night scoring 16 points and having 13 kills. The team...
tigertv.tv
LSU has entered the Top 25 in AP rankings
The LSU tigers have been put in the AP Top 25 for the first time since losing to UCLA in their season opener last year. After going into the 2022 season unranked for the first time since 2000, LSU now has snuck into the top 25 after their first true road win.
tigertv.tv
"Perception versus reality" HC Brian Kelly unphased on LSU top 25 ranking following Auburn win
LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly met with media on Monday to discuss the current state of the team and their actions moving forward, following their close win against Auburn. The team still has a lot of growing to do, only being five games into the season; however, things are...
tigertv.tv
Fight 'till the end: LSU soccer's defense stepped up big in the second half to secure an SEC win
The LSU soccer team grabbed a 3-2 win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers defense started out slow and gave up an early goal to Kentucky in the 25th minute. The corner kick defense is an area that the tigers have struggled in this season. “We’re a...
