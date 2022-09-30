Read full article on original website
Related
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
This Michigan Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.
Motley Fool
Buy Now or Wait a Year? What Home Buyers Should Do to Avoid Making a Big Mistake
Home prices are high and mortgage rates are expensive. While we don't know what the next year has in store for borrowing costs, you may want to take your chances and hold off on making an offer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is How Much Americans Have Lost In Annual Income Since Biden Took Office
A recent report from the Heritage Foundation has revealed that an average American has lost close to $4,200 in annual income since President Joe Biden came into office. With rising inflation and higher interest rates, the average American worker has lost about $3,000 in annual purchasing power. Consumer prices have...
Business Insider
13 things single women should know about buying a home
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Single women make up a large...
WCPO
Mortgage rate payment shock hits homebuyers
The Fed's latest rate hike raised mortgage rates yet again. It may not sound like a lot, until you learn how much more you might have to pay every month. If you are housing hunting, you may need to look at a smaller house, if you have not already locked in a sub-6% rate.
Trump continues false stolen Michigan election claims at Warren rally
WARREN, MI – It’s been 697 days since the 2020 election, but former President Donald Trump on Saturday continued his false claims of result-altering fraud while speaking at a rally in southeastern Michigan, one of the epicenters of his claims. “It was a rigged and stolen election,” Trump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
‘These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,’ activist says
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Here’s How 825,000 Americans Became Millionaires — and You Can Too
You know the story of the tortoise and the hare, right? It’s a race where the fast bunny rabbit takes a huge lead, but the slow-and-steady tortoise ends up winning in the end. It’s like that in investing, too. Slow and steady wins the race. Cryptocurrencies and NFTs...
Democrat Hillary Scholten calls out ad claiming she ‘praised’ Grand Rapids rioters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In September 2020, Democrat Hillary Scholten was attacked during her first congressional campaign, by her then-opponent U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, for being backed by riot sympathizers and “extremists” who favor defunding the police. Two years later, those same attacks have resurfaced. The Republican-backed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its Amazon stores business — which covers the company’s retail and operations, and accounts for the bulk of Amazon’s sales. About 20,000 openings were posted in that division as of Monday evening. The freeze, which was announced in an internal email to recruiters, also noted that the company’s cloud computing division,...
Millennial Money: You nixed your homebuying plan. What now?
Millennials are in peak nesting mode. We want the outdoor space many apartments lack, or the room to grow that a starter house doesn’t offer. There’s just a not-so-small problem.(Gestures broadly at everything.)The median existing home sales price of U.S. homes was $389,500 in August, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s a 7.7% increase from August 2021. The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages topped 6% as of Sept. 15 this year, according to Freddie Mac. Compare that with an average rate of 2.86% just one year prior — that’s a 110% increase.It can be hard to...
3 Expert Hacks for Millennials and Gen Zers To Prioritize Saving
Everyone knows that they're supposed to save; the advice comes often from experts and amateurs alike. But Millennials and Zoomers seem to be struggling more than the older generations. The Future of...
What To Expect When Selling A House In 2023
What Will The Real Estate Market and Home Selling Be Like in 2023?. 2022 was filled with turbulence, economic uncertainty, and market crashes. As impenetrable as the real estate market has appeared over the past decade, property values are finally beginning to decline in many areas around the country.
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
The Reverse Mortgage Refi Boom Is Over
RMI report shows HECM loans in September at lowest point in 2.5 years. The refinancing boom in home equity conversion mortgages (HECMs) — also known as reverse mortgages — appears to be over. According to a monthly report by Reverse Market Insight Inc. (RMI), HECM loan endorsements plunged...
From Gen Z to Boomers: A Generational Guide to Social Security
Social Security is a complicated program, and as familiar as it is to most Americans, it's one many don't fully understand. In fact, just 6% of Americans not yet receiving Social Security benefits...
pewtrusts.org
Amid Small Mortgage Challenges, Some Prospective Homeowners Turn to Alternative Financing
Rising housing costs coupled with difficultly accessing small mortgages have brought renewed attention to the alternative financing arrangements many Americans use to purchase homes. Although well-structured alternatives have the potential to boost opportunities for homeownership, especially among households that cannot access mortgages, existing models often introduce risks for homebuyers. Alternative...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0