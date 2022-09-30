ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Single women make up a large...
The Fed's latest rate hike raised mortgage rates yet again. It may not sound like a lot, until you learn how much more you might have to pay every month. If you are housing hunting, you may need to look at a smaller house, if you have not already locked in a sub-6% rate.
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its Amazon stores business — which covers the company’s retail and operations, and accounts for the bulk of Amazon’s sales. About 20,000 openings were posted in that division as of Monday evening. The freeze, which was announced in an internal email to recruiters, also noted that the company’s cloud computing division,...
Millennials are in peak nesting mode. We want the outdoor space many apartments lack, or the room to grow that a starter house doesn’t offer. There’s just a not-so-small problem.(Gestures broadly at everything.)The median existing home sales price of U.S. homes was $389,500 in August, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s a 7.7% increase from August 2021. The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages topped 6% as of Sept. 15 this year, according to Freddie Mac. Compare that with an average rate of 2.86% just one year prior — that’s a 110% increase.It can be hard to...
What Will The Real Estate Market and Home Selling Be Like in 2023?. 2022 was filled with turbulence, economic uncertainty, and market crashes. As impenetrable as the real estate market has appeared over the past decade, property values are finally beginning to decline in many areas around the country.
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
RMI report shows HECM loans in September at lowest point in 2.5 years. The refinancing boom in home equity conversion mortgages (HECMs) — also known as reverse mortgages — appears to be over. According to a monthly report by Reverse Market Insight Inc. (RMI), HECM loan endorsements plunged...
Rising housing costs coupled with difficultly accessing small mortgages have brought renewed attention to the alternative financing arrangements many Americans use to purchase homes. Although well-structured alternatives have the potential to boost opportunities for homeownership, especially among households that cannot access mortgages, existing models often introduce risks for homebuyers. Alternative...
