Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Doubles, Manuel Move On At ITA All-Americans

TULSA, Okla. – The Razorback men’s tennis team continue play in the ITA All-American Championships on Monday as they competed in the singles and doubles qualifying rounds. Junior Melvin Manuel began his play in the tournament today, taking on Yale’s Theo Dean in the first round of the qualifying draw. Manuel came out strong, taking the win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Manuel will continue in the qualifying draw, facing Andrew Zhang of Duke tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT in the second round.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Burdet Advances at ITA All-Americans

TULSA, Okla. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team kicked off the ITA All-American Championships today with four players competing in the first two rounds of the singles pre-qualifying draw on Saturday. The Razorbacks had three players advance to the second round with junior Adrien Burdet set to continue play in the third round of the prequalifying draw tomorrow.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

'Swing For Your Seats' is Back at Razorback Softball!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Back by popular demand, Arkansas Razorback softball invites fans to try to become a Bogle Bomber and ‘Swing for Your Seats’!. In conclusion of Arkansas’ fall doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 9 (approx. 5-7 p.m.), fans are invited to take an at-bat from the Bogle batter’s box. Any individual who hits a home run will receive FREE 2023 Razorback softball season tickets.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MGolf Leads After Rd1 at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program posted a 4-under-par 284 and has all seven golfers – including two individuals – among the top 20 to lead by two strokes after day one of the third annual Blessing Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, at the par 72 Blessings Golf Club.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll

NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Isabel Van Camp named SEC Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – Winning the Chile Pepper Festival 5,000m race this past weekend earned Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp the SEC Runner of the Week accolade as her winning time of 15:58.0 was the third fastest time by a SEC runner over the past 14 years. It was also the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Game Time Announcement: BYU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Balanced Attack Carries Razorbacks to 3-2 Victory Over Bulldogs

The No. 23 Razorbacks entered Sunday’s match looking to respond after being swept for the first time this season the night before, and the Hogs did just that with a 3-2 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The home team claimed the first set just like Saturday, but Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

