TULSA, Okla. – The Razorback men’s tennis team continue play in the ITA All-American Championships on Monday as they competed in the singles and doubles qualifying rounds. Junior Melvin Manuel began his play in the tournament today, taking on Yale’s Theo Dean in the first round of the qualifying draw. Manuel came out strong, taking the win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Manuel will continue in the qualifying draw, facing Andrew Zhang of Duke tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT in the second round.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO