Read full article on original website
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Doubles, Manuel Move On At ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Razorback men’s tennis team continue play in the ITA All-American Championships on Monday as they competed in the singles and doubles qualifying rounds. Junior Melvin Manuel began his play in the tournament today, taking on Yale’s Theo Dean in the first round of the qualifying draw. Manuel came out strong, taking the win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Manuel will continue in the qualifying draw, facing Andrew Zhang of Duke tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT in the second round.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Burdet Advances at ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team kicked off the ITA All-American Championships today with four players competing in the first two rounds of the singles pre-qualifying draw on Saturday. The Razorbacks had three players advance to the second round with junior Adrien Burdet set to continue play in the third round of the prequalifying draw tomorrow.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
'Swing For Your Seats' is Back at Razorback Softball!
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Back by popular demand, Arkansas Razorback softball invites fans to try to become a Bogle Bomber and ‘Swing for Your Seats’!. In conclusion of Arkansas’ fall doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 9 (approx. 5-7 p.m.), fans are invited to take an at-bat from the Bogle batter’s box. Any individual who hits a home run will receive FREE 2023 Razorback softball season tickets.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MGolf Leads After Rd1 at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program posted a 4-under-par 284 and has all seven golfers – including two individuals – among the top 20 to lead by two strokes after day one of the third annual Blessing Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, at the par 72 Blessings Golf Club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Isabel Van Camp named SEC Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – Winning the Chile Pepper Festival 5,000m race this past weekend earned Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp the SEC Runner of the Week accolade as her winning time of 15:58.0 was the third fastest time by a SEC runner over the past 14 years. It was also the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Balanced Attack Carries Razorbacks to 3-2 Victory Over Bulldogs
The No. 23 Razorbacks entered Sunday’s match looking to respond after being swept for the first time this season the night before, and the Hogs did just that with a 3-2 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The home team claimed the first set just like Saturday, but Arkansas...
Comments / 0