Derby, KS

KSN News

Amidon bridge closes Monday for 14 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Amidon bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood is closing on Monday, Oct. 3, for the next 14 months. Northbound lanes have already been closed for several weeks, but now both directions will be shut down starting Monday for […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One dead after hit and run in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: WPD confirmed that the 35-year-old Wichita man who was hit was crossing Lincoln Street when he was struck by a black pickup truck traveling eastbound. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms that a 35-year-old Wichita man is dead after an early Sunday morning hit and...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Update: South Wichita hit and run turns deadly

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A hit and run in south Wichita left a pedestrian dead in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call shortly after 1:10 a.m. for the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1900 block of E. Lincoln. Upon […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
HUTCHINSON, KS
NewsBreak
kfdi.com

Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita

Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
KWCH.com

WPD: Body found in Swanson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SUNDAY UPDATE: The Wichita Police department has confirmed the person found in Swanson park died by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One dead, two in critical condition, following massive house fire in Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Andover Fire-Rescue confirmed that one person was killed in an overnight house fire early Sunday morning. The fire started in the 300 block of S. Clubhouse Circle in Andover where fire crews were called around 1:40 a.m. Two people were transported by Butler County EMS to the burn center.
ANDOVER, KS

