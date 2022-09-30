Read full article on original website
Amidon bridge closes Monday for 14 months
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Amidon bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood is closing on Monday, Oct. 3, for the next 14 months. Northbound lanes have already been closed for several weeks, but now both directions will be shut down starting Monday for […]
KWCH.com
One dead after hit and run in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: WPD confirmed that the 35-year-old Wichita man who was hit was crossing Lincoln Street when he was struck by a black pickup truck traveling eastbound. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms that a 35-year-old Wichita man is dead after an early Sunday morning hit and...
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Update: South Wichita hit and run turns deadly
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A hit and run in south Wichita left a pedestrian dead in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call shortly after 1:10 a.m. for the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1900 block of E. Lincoln. Upon […]
Wichita’s new ‘road diet’ fad: Redone street has arrows pointing drivers into a river
Wichita takes out traffic lanes and installs gigantic asphalt median for no good reason. | Opinion
KAKE TV
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
KWCH.com
Wichita Police: Exercise extra caution driving with sun low on horizon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department issued a safety reminder this week to exercise extra caution while driving during morning and evening commutes. The alert comes with fall’s arrival. “We have reached the time of the year when the sun is low in the horizon during the...
adastraradio.com
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
Our area fared better in September when it came to rainfall
Rainfall in September was more plentiful in northern and north-central Kansas, as is seen in the above rainfall map from the National Weather Service in Wichita.
New restaurant going up near Aloft hotel off K-96 to be run by a familiar local operator
Details are scarce, but it appears that Anchor owner Schane Gross will be in charge.
theactiveage.com
What Sedgwick County Commission candidates say on senior-related issues
Three of five Sedgwick County Commission districts are being contested in this fall’s election. The Active Age asked each candidate to answer the following questions in 100 words or less:. 1. Do you think the county’s current spending on senior-related services is adequate, and if not, what do you...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
kfdi.com
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
adastraradio.com
Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
Andover house fire leaves one person dead; hospitalizes mother, son Sunday overnight
The fire left the Andover home standing but a total loss, said fire chief Chad Russell.
Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
KWCH.com
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SUNDAY UPDATE: The Wichita Police department has confirmed the person found in Swanson park died by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson...
KWCH.com
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An email to News 12 from a Wichita North High School student expresses concerns and frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago. It has us reaching out to the district to learn what steps have been taken in the two weeks since.
KWCH.com
One dead, two in critical condition, following massive house fire in Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Andover Fire-Rescue confirmed that one person was killed in an overnight house fire early Sunday morning. The fire started in the 300 block of S. Clubhouse Circle in Andover where fire crews were called around 1:40 a.m. Two people were transported by Butler County EMS to the burn center.
