Pawleys Island, SC

WMBF

Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
GARDEN CITY, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
wfxb.com

The Cherry Grove Pier Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian

Clean up and recovery began across South Carolina following Hurricane Ian. Over the weekend, residents and city crews in North Myrtle Beach have been cleaning up sand and debris after the Cherry Grove Pier was damaged. Community members expressed that it was sad to witness the pier in its broken state. It is still too early to address when repairs will begin but a go fund me page has been created to help with the costs.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crash blocks lanes in Longs area; 2 people sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Longs area sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road. Two cars were involved in the crash. First responders...
LONGS, SC
WMBF

Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Pawleys Island is continuing their efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian brought several feet of storm surge, damaging the area’s beaches. The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to gauge how much...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wpde.com

AFTERMATH: Assessing Hurricane Ian damage and clean-up efforts

WPDE — Hurricane Ian was downgraded and moved out of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Friday evening. The storm caused a lot of damage and debris across the area. Four Grand Strand piers were impacted. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier and Apache Pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Registration opens Monday for new parking decals for Myrtle Beach residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will have new parking decals for those who live within the city limits. The residential parking decals are available to city residents who have personal vehicles or motorcycles in the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. The city counts property taxes paid on vehicles as a parking payment, whether or not the owner uses public parking.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

