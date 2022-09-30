Clean up and recovery began across South Carolina following Hurricane Ian. Over the weekend, residents and city crews in North Myrtle Beach have been cleaning up sand and debris after the Cherry Grove Pier was damaged. Community members expressed that it was sad to witness the pier in its broken state. It is still too early to address when repairs will begin but a go fund me page has been created to help with the costs.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO