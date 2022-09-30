Read full article on original website
WMBF
Residents return to pre-storm activities as Pawleys Island cleanup continues
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian, Pawleys Island is drying out and people were enjoying the outdoors Monday afternoon. “I like to fish off the North Causeway bridge, and when I came up here and saw the damage, it’s amazing,” said Michael Farrar Georgetown resident.
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
Putting Ian’s dangers aside, Myrtle Beach couple rescues several along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do. Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
WMBF
Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
wfxb.com
The Cherry Grove Pier Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian
Clean up and recovery began across South Carolina following Hurricane Ian. Over the weekend, residents and city crews in North Myrtle Beach have been cleaning up sand and debris after the Cherry Grove Pier was damaged. Community members expressed that it was sad to witness the pier in its broken state. It is still too early to address when repairs will begin but a go fund me page has been created to help with the costs.
WMBF
Crash blocks lanes in Longs area; 2 people sent to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Longs area sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road. Two cars were involved in the crash. First responders...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach uses software to assess damage after Hurricane Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is working to assess and repair damages after Hurricane Ian swept the area. A software, first used by the city after Hurricane Isaias hit, has proven yet again to be a time saver for the damage assessors. The...
WMBF
Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Pawleys Island is continuing their efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian brought several feet of storm surge, damaging the area’s beaches. The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to gauge how much...
WMBF
Building permits required for storm damage repair in North Myrtle Beach; fees waived
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Those in North Myrtle Beach making building or home repairs after damage from Hurricane Ian will still need a building permit, the city said. The City of North Myrtle Beach said although permits are required before storm damage repairs may be commenced, it is waiving permit fees.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
Grand Strand’s 2 state parks continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW)— Two state parks located on the Grand Strand are moving at their own pace to assess damages and plans for the future after Hurricane Ian. Myrtle Beach State Park reopened on Monday, but Huntington Beach State Park remains closed for cleanup and repairs, officials said. While visitors are now allowed back into […]
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
wpde.com
Closures continue as crews work to clear roads in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews from Horry County Government Public Works and Horry County police are still working to clear hazards and debris from the roads in Garden City after Hurricane Ian. Atlantic Avenue in Garden City and Waccamaw Drive north of Atlantic Avenue to the Town of...
wpde.com
AFTERMATH: Assessing Hurricane Ian damage and clean-up efforts
WPDE — Hurricane Ian was downgraded and moved out of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Friday evening. The storm caused a lot of damage and debris across the area. Four Grand Strand piers were impacted. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier and Apache Pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
WMBF
Registration opens Monday for new parking decals for Myrtle Beach residents
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will have new parking decals for those who live within the city limits. The residential parking decals are available to city residents who have personal vehicles or motorcycles in the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. The city counts property taxes paid on vehicles as a parking payment, whether or not the owner uses public parking.
WMBF
Cross stands strong at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet during Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the Grand Strand with hurricane-force winds and an unrelenting storm surge on Friday. It damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
