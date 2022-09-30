Read full article on original website
Welcome center near Mackinac Bridge to close for $400k upgrade
MACKINAW CITY, MI – An often-visited welcome center in one of Michigan’s top tourist areas is set to temporarily close. The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $409,000 to replace all windows, as well as floor and wall tiles in the bathrooms at the Mackinaw City Welcome Center.
