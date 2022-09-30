Read full article on original website
Manchester United and another derby mess: Erik ten Hag must fix three problems after defeat to Manchester City
ETIHAD STADIUM, MANCHESTER — There was a sense of optimism among the travelling Manchester United fans ahead of Sunday's derby. Four straight Premier League wins and monthly prizes for manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford will do that to you. In the end, any real belief the...
Liverpool's win over Rangers gives Jurgen Klopp key Darwin Nunez decision to make for Arsenal trip
In normal circumstances, an Anfield meeting with Rangers would represent something of a lose-lose for Liverpool. Win, and you have done little more than meet expectations; lose, and the critics would have a field day picking the bones out of another poor result against far less-heralded opposition. Still, this 2-0...
Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Explaining when and how he could rejoin ex-club after PSG spell
As one of the most popular players in the modern game, the future of Lionel Messi is constantly being discussed, speculated, and reported on. Especially in recent seasons, the now 35-year-old Messi has generated plenty of discussion as to where he will continue playing his club football if his two-year spell at PSG is up in the summer of 2023.
MLS・
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
UEFA・
Why are Liverpool struggling? Virgil van Dijk suggests Jurgen Klopp tactic is being exploited by opposition
Virgil van Dijk has suggested Liverpool's struggles this season are down to teams working out how to exploit their high line. The Reds' poor start to the new campaign continued on Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield despite having come back from two goals down to lead.
Haaland's Manchester derby revenge: Erling out to avenge father Alfie over shocking Roy Keane tackle
Erling Haaland's start to life at Manchester City has been nothing short of spectacular with 11 Premier League goals from seven games so far. The Norwegian looks set to dominate the Golden Boot race in the coming months with his self confident and gritty demeanour allowing him to shake of any potential adaptation nerves.
