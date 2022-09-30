Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tea TimeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This Abandoned Virginia Hospital is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenVirginia State
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Virginia You Must SeeTravel MavenVirginia State
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenVerona, VA
Related
universitystar.com
Bobcat football's rainy day slip-ups cost them against James Madison
The James Madison University Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) continued their undefeated season Saturday as they trounced Texas State (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) by a score of 40-13. The two teams felt the effects of Hurricane Ian as Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, was showered with rain, leaving...
Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got a much-needed win on Oct. 1 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas got this convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5 by the final score of 38-20.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson
Cover Photo by William Wotring, Associated Press) Austin, Texas – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a tough 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns tonight. In the second half, sensational freshman running back CJ Donaldson was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness.
Longhorn great Tiffany Jackson passes away at 37
Former Texas Women's basketball star Tiffany Jackson passed away on Monday after a long bout with cancer at age 37.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Marcos football receives three-year probation from UIL, potential postseason ban still looming
The UIL handed the Rattlers football program three years of probation, a public reprimand and a potential two-year playoff ban following a series of recruiting allegations
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022
Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
austin.com
This Central Texas Spot Will Make You Feel Like You’re In New England
The Fall season may be a short one here in Central Texas, but if you look hard enough, you can find it. And gorgeous fall foliage is closer than you think! We’re talking about Lost Maples State Natural Area. Forget New England, fall colors can be found at Lost...
San Antonio Current
Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
If you live in SA, you probably have a regular breakfast taco order. In fact, there's a good chance you stick to that same routine every time you step up to the counter or pull into the drive-thru. Those taco choices are important, because they say a lot about who...
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
WHSV
Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local favorite restaurant, Little Italy, opened new doors in Harrisonburg on Friday. Sisters Sandra Diaz-Hernandez and Brenda Ayala are the restaurant owners and said this expansion is a continuation of her family’s long legacy in the restaurant industry. “This is a family thing,” Diaz-Hernandez...
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
Comments / 0