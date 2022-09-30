ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

universitystar.com

Bobcat football's rainy day slip-ups cost them against James Madison

The James Madison University Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) continued their undefeated season Saturday as they trounced Texas State (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) by a score of 40-13. The two teams felt the effects of Hurricane Ian as Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, was showered with rain, leaving...
HARRISONBURG, VA
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got a much-needed win on Oct. 1 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas got this convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5 by the final score of 38-20.
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Update on CJ Donaldson

Cover Photo by William Wotring, Associated Press) Austin, Texas – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a tough 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns tonight. In the second half, sensational freshman running back CJ Donaldson was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Carol Lennox

The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022

Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
AUSTIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chuy’s to open first Longview location

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
LONGVIEW, TX
San Marcos, TX
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
SEGUIN, TX
WHSV

Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local favorite restaurant, Little Italy, opened new doors in Harrisonburg on Friday. Sisters Sandra Diaz-Hernandez and Brenda Ayala are the restaurant owners and said this expansion is a continuation of her family’s long legacy in the restaurant industry. “This is a family thing,” Diaz-Hernandez...
HARRISONBURG, VA
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX

