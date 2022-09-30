KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two attorneys are vying for one judicial seat in Kalamazoo County District Court. The two candidates running for the six-year term in Kalamazoo County’s 8th District Court are attorneys Lana Maria Escamilla, 43, and Becket Jones, 39. They both won the August primary and are on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO