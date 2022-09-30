Read full article on original website
Judge’s order says Edenville Dam owner, attorneys lied about flood
KALAMAZOO, MI — A judge has debunked claims made by the former Edenville Dam owner and his attorneys, agreeing that false statements made about the 2020 flood were part of a “coordinated effort to deflect blame” toward Michigan officials. On Sept. 30, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney...
Judge won’t issue temporary restraining order in House of Esther case
FLINT, MI -- A temporary restraining order designed to prevent the sale of the old St. Agnes Catholic Church by the city of Flint won’t be granted, an attorney who asked for the action says. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the House of Esther, said Genesee Circuit Judge David...
Man charged with threatening GM plant in Flint rearrested for separate gun charges while out on bond
An former GM employee who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a company plant in Flint was out on bond when police arrested him again on separate gun charges.
Two attorneys vying for Kalamazoo County District Court seat
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two attorneys are vying for one judicial seat in Kalamazoo County District Court. The two candidates running for the six-year term in Kalamazoo County’s 8th District Court are attorneys Lana Maria Escamilla, 43, and Becket Jones, 39. They both won the August primary and are on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election.
Former Edenville Dam owner crafted ‘misleading and false narrative,’ court says
MIDLAND, MI - State officials announced that they secured an important victory in a legal battle against the owners of the Edenville Dam after the structure failed when a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc in May 2020. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Department of Attorney General, Department of Energy, Great Lakes...
