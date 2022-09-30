ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andaz Scottsdale Resort plans special October events

During the month of October, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows will host two special events: A Poolside Pop-Up Spa in collaboration with the property’s Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary and a relaunch of its Desert Brews pop-up beer garden. These events are open to guests and locals alike.

Below are more details on the upcoming events:

Poolside Pop-Up Spa, Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5–7 p.m.
Andaz Scottsdale’s Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary is hosting a one night only Poolside Pop-Up Spa on the pool deck. Expect to be pampered with an evening filled with local vendors, food, drinks, mini spa services such as massages and exclusive offers from Palo Verde Spa and Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen. The event with feature local vendors selling an array of special gifts, including bags, books, protein snacks, candles, soaps, clothing, art, body products and more. Guests can register for the event for free.

Desert Brews & German Grill, Friday, Oct.14 and Oct. 28 from 5–7 p.m.
Andaz Scottsdale is relaunching its Desert Brews & German Grill event series to bring a taste of Oktoberfest to guests and locals alike. The pop-up beer garden is open for two Friday nights in the Olive Grove next to Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen. Guests can expect a fun-filled evening featuring live music from a German band and Weft & Warp’s take on biergarten bites. Guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends to this dog-friendly pop-up and celebrate the season at Andaz Scottsdale’s beer garden.

