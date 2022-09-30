Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
What the Eagles are saying after 29-21 win over the Jaguars
The Eagles forced five turnovers on the afternoon and overcame a sloppy start in poor weather as the team moved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the Jaguars 29-21 at home. Jacksonville fell to 2-2 on the season after jumping out to a 14-0 lead that included Andre Cisco returning a Jalen Hurts interception for a touchdown.
DK Metcalf Carted Off Field For Completely Unexpected Reason
The Seattle Seahawks receiver summed up the emergency in one hellacious tweet.
Ravens Week 4 Report Card Vs. Bills
The Ravens faltered in the second half against the Buffalo Bills in a 23-20 loss in Week 4. Here's the Report Card.
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
FOX Sports
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
WWL-TV
"Double Doink" in final seconds leads to heartbreak loss for Saints, 28-25
NEW ORLEANS — Despite an effective performance by backup quarterback Andy Dalton, the Saints fell in heartbreaking fashion in London to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left to give the Vikings a 28-25 lead. The Saints still had a chance to tie the game late, but kicker Wil Lutz missed the potential game-tying kick as he rung the ball off the left upright and crossbar.
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 4 Vikings Game
The Saints and Vikings meet across the pond for an entertaining Sunday afternoon day of football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Vikings-Saints Live Score Updates: London Game, Week 4
Follow along as the Vikings take on the Saints in London on Sunday.
Bears vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and stream the Week 4 game
The Chicago Bears (2-1) are hitting the road to face the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to extend their win streak to two games. The Bears and Giants are both in a position to improve to 3-1 on the season, which is something no one saw coming before the season started. Chicago and New York are evenly-matched teams heading into this game, with solid rushing attacks, stout defenses and first-year head coaches.
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Jaguars vs. Eagles inactives: WR Zay Jones inactive
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting wide receiver Zay Jones against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury suffered in practice. Jones, 27, was on the Jaguars’ list of inactive players for Week 4 along with outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and five others:. The good news...
Mitch Trubisky benched in favor of Kenny Pickett
The Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh appears to have begun. Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky once again struggled during the first half of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That led to head coach Mike Tomlin making a change. Pickett was under center for Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL London game today: Who plays, TV channel, start time, live stream options, and more
The NFL returns to London this week for the first of five International Series games. Who is playing today, what time does the London game start, and how can you watch it?. The first London game of the season will feature the Minnesota Vikings taking on the “home” team New Orleans Saints. Several question marks surround which players will play in this one, with long injury reports for both teams.
