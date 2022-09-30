ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
WWL-TV

"Double Doink" in final seconds leads to heartbreak loss for Saints, 28-25

NEW ORLEANS — Despite an effective performance by backup quarterback Andy Dalton, the Saints fell in heartbreaking fashion in London to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left to give the Vikings a 28-25 lead. The Saints still had a chance to tie the game late, but kicker Wil Lutz missed the potential game-tying kick as he rung the ball off the left upright and crossbar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and stream the Week 4 game

The Chicago Bears (2-1) are hitting the road to face the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to extend their win streak to two games. The Bears and Giants are both in a position to improve to 3-1 on the season, which is something no one saw coming before the season started. Chicago and New York are evenly-matched teams heading into this game, with solid rushing attacks, stout defenses and first-year head coaches.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Mitch Trubisky benched in favor of Kenny Pickett

The Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh appears to have begun. Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky once again struggled during the first half of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That led to head coach Mike Tomlin making a change. Pickett was under center for Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL London game today: Who plays, TV channel, start time, live stream options, and more

The NFL returns to London this week for the first of five International Series games. Who is playing today, what time does the London game start, and how can you watch it?. The first London game of the season will feature the Minnesota Vikings taking on the “home” team New Orleans Saints. Several question marks surround which players will play in this one, with long injury reports for both teams.
NFL

