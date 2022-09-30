KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Kalamazoo brewery owners could be dealing with a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide in the near future. “It‘s just another straw in the back of the camel, it’s hard to deal with all these changes and all these escalated costs as far as food and beer production and shipping,” said Kevin Christensen, the owner of Final Gravity Brewing Company.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO