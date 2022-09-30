Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
WWMT
Ottawa County holds expungement clinic to help residents begin the process
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Public Defenders Office plans to hold a second expungement to begin the process of erasing eligible criminal convictions. The clinic is scheduled 12-4 p.m. Oct. 28 by appointment-only, according to office. Those interested must complete a registration form online to make an appointment.
WWMT
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WWMT
Exemplary honor goes to five West Michiganders for care of Kal-Haven Trail
GOBLES, Mich. — The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail honored five west Michiganders Monday with their first "Friends of the Trail." Each member showed exemplary care and dedication for the Kal-Haven Trail and deserved to be recognized by the greater community, tourists, and area residents who have benefited from their efforts, the organization said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer looks to lower insulin costs; build production facility in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she signed an executive directive asking state agencies to find a way to lower the cost of insulin, and to investigate whether Michigan could build a facility to produce the life-saving biologic. "The American people pay ten times more for...
WWMT
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
WWMT
Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant
LANSING, Mich. - A retired Michigan State Police Sergeant celebrated a century of living this past weekend!. Michigan State Police troopers gathered to celebrate retired Sgt. Casimer Szocinski's 100th birthday on Sunday.
WWMT
Kent County officials recounting August primary votes on Tuesday: Here's why
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Michigan — On Tuesday, the Kent County Clerk will hand-tally paper ballots from the Aug. 3 primary election in Gaines Township. Officials plan to calm voters' concerns by recounting the votes during a post-election audit of Gaines Township, precinct 8. The audit starts at 9 a.m. at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
WWMT
Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
WWMT
City of Battle Creek names Bill Beaty as next fire chief
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After an intensive interview process and with feedback from the community, the city of Battle Creek named its next fire chief. Bill Beaty will succeed Brian Sturdivant as fire chief, starting Oct. 17, according to the city. Search begins: Battle Creek's Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Nonprofit brings local Latinx community and culture together
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As West Michigan's Latinx community continues to grow, one local nonprofit is stepping in as the welcome wagon. El Concillio is a Kalamazoo nonprofit working to make the transition for Latinx community members who move here easier. In the school system: West Michigan teacher hopes to...
WWMT
Kalamazoo brewery owner speaks on national carbon dioxide shortage impact
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Kalamazoo brewery owners could be dealing with a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide in the near future. “It‘s just another straw in the back of the camel, it’s hard to deal with all these changes and all these escalated costs as far as food and beer production and shipping,” said Kevin Christensen, the owner of Final Gravity Brewing Company.
WWMT
Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
WWMT
Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asked residents and motorists to avoid Jody Lane while crews battle a residential structure fire. The trailer caught fire on the corner of Jody Lane, behind the Staybridge Suites Hotel off of Stadium Drive near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood, police said.
WWMT
Planned medical procedure uncovers cancer that could have taken a young mother's life
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was not the news Katie Chase expected to hear the day before her 35th birthday: She had cancer. "I kind of stared at him, and I jokingly accused him of violating HIPAA", said Chase, a medical assistant with Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, "because it wasn't me, you must have the wrong person."
WWMT
Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming murder charged in court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in court for a murder case Monday, nearly a month after his arrest in Mexico. In custody: Man accused of Wyoming murder arrested in Mexico. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arraigned on charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
WWMT
Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
WWMT
Alleged tampering did not interfere with Kent County election results, audit concludes
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Clerk's Office conducted a post-election audit Tuesday after a worker was charged with tampering with voting equipment. The audit concluded that the worker's alleged illegal action did not interfere with the results of the August 2022 primary election, according to the clerk's office.
Comments / 0