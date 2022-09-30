ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WWMT

Ottawa County holds expungement clinic to help residents begin the process

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Public Defenders Office plans to hold a second expungement to begin the process of erasing eligible criminal convictions. The clinic is scheduled 12-4 p.m. Oct. 28 by appointment-only, according to office. Those interested must complete a registration form online to make an appointment.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Exemplary honor goes to five West Michiganders for care of Kal-Haven Trail

GOBLES, Mich. — The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail honored five west Michiganders Monday with their first "Friends of the Trail." Each member showed exemplary care and dedication for the Kal-Haven Trail and deserved to be recognized by the greater community, tourists, and area residents who have benefited from their efforts, the organization said.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City of Battle Creek names Bill Beaty as next fire chief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After an intensive interview process and with feedback from the community, the city of Battle Creek named its next fire chief. Bill Beaty will succeed Brian Sturdivant as fire chief, starting Oct. 17, according to the city. Search begins: Battle Creek's Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Nonprofit brings local Latinx community and culture together

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As West Michigan's Latinx community continues to grow, one local nonprofit is stepping in as the welcome wagon. El Concillio is a Kalamazoo nonprofit working to make the transition for Latinx community members who move here easier. In the school system: West Michigan teacher hopes to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo brewery owner speaks on national carbon dioxide shortage impact

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Kalamazoo brewery owners could be dealing with a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide in the near future. “It‘s just another straw in the back of the camel, it’s hard to deal with all these changes and all these escalated costs as far as food and beer production and shipping,” said Kevin Christensen, the owner of Final Gravity Brewing Company.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asked residents and motorists to avoid Jody Lane while crews battle a residential structure fire. The trailer caught fire on the corner of Jody Lane, behind the Staybridge Suites Hotel off of Stadium Drive near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming murder charged in court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in court for a murder case Monday, nearly a month after his arrest in Mexico. In custody: Man accused of Wyoming murder arrested in Mexico. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arraigned on charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies took a couple of Grand Rapids teenagers into custody Monday for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the sheriff's office. Both teens, 17 and 19, were in possession of firearms, after deputies searched the vehicle during a traffic stop, deputies said. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

