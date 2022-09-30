Read full article on original website
Give blood or platelets this fall
The American Red Cross is asking the public to start off the fall season with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care – especially ahead of the busy holiday season.
Hill students help fill supply closet
Hill students, Allison, Amelia, and Maggie, sold lemonade, cookies, and bracelets this summer for school supplies for Brockport students. With support from their families and local groups, supplies for 45 children were purchased and 500 items collected to create a Hill supply closet. Photo from @BrockportCSD on Twitter.
CCE Monroe to celebrate Ginny Wilterdink
The Master Gardener program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County will recognize its valued Master Gardener, Ginny Wilterdink, during a celebration on October 11. At 100 years old, Ginny has been an active Master Gardener for 34 years, contributing to the stewardship of Monroe County parks, participating in educating the public at a variety of events, and assisting home gardeners in safe and effective practices of gardening.
Tracking fall foliage by trolley
A great way for families to enjoy the colors of an upstate autumn is from the windows of a vintage electric trolley car at the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush. Rides operate Sundays only, October 9, 16, and 30 and are included free with admission to the museum. The 20-minute rides depart at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No reservations are needed.
CCE Nutrition Education in Monroe County
Nutrition education has been popping up throughout Monroe County thanks to CCE Monroe’s Nutrition Educator Ally Miller. To kick off the fall season, Ally set up a nutrition booth at the Sweden Harvest Festival on September 17 in Brockport. Offered at her Nutrition booth was a taste testing of a Pomegranate Apple Salsa, chances to win prizes through Nutrition Trivia, and information about the Fruits & Vegetables Prescription Program. For more information or to reach Ally, email arm346@cornell.edu or call 753-2550.
Free guided tours of Durand Eastman Park Arboretum
Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County is offering free guided tours of the Durand Eastman Park Arboretum from 2 to 4 pm. every Sunday in October, starting on October 9. Meet at the kiosk next to the park maintenance center, 100 Zoo Road, Rochester. Please register ahead at https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=DurandEastmandTour_226. Photo of...
Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October
The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
Veterans Outreach and Office of the Aging to participate in Health Fair at SCCC
Monroe County Legislator Jackie Smith has coordinated to have Veterans Outreach and Monroe County Office of the Aging at the Sweden Clarkson Community Center for their annual Health Fair on Wednesday, October 5. Legislator Smith has been focusing on bringing more services to the west side of the county, giving residents a chance to receive information close to home about services Monroe County has to offer as well as other organizations in the county.
CCE Monroe offering Battery Operated Tools Workshop
To promote the transition from gas to battery powered tools, Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County (CCE Monroe) is offering a workshop featuring a short film with interviews of three different professionals in the landscaping industry and a presentation led by Antonius “TeJay” Chess Jr., CCE Monroe’s Natural Resources Educator. Cornell University, the University of Rochester, and R.M. Landscaping have joined efforts to create this informative workshop that explains the upfront cost, user friendliness, short-term and long-term results, and mechanical differences between gas- and battery-powered equipment.
Rochester-based NY Army National Guard aviators head to Florida to assist in hurricane response
At the direction of Gov. Kathy Hochul, the New York Army National Guard deployed two CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters, and 11 soldiers from the Frederick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport to Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, September 28. The aircraft and soldiers were sent to assist the Florida National Guard...
Pearl Neumann celebrates 100th birthday
Pearl Neumann, long time resident of Manitou Road in Spencerport, celebrated her 100th birthday on September 24, 2022. Pearl lived on Manitou Road since she was nine years old. She worked with her mom and uncles on the farm, helped pick produce for the Farmer’s Market, walked to a two room school house at the corner of Manitou Road and Route 104 next to the cemetery, and attended Spencerport High School. She worked in the dark rooms at Eastman Kodak Company, where she met her husband Clifford. After Cliff came back from WWII, they were married in June 1946 at Concord Lutheran Church that was on the southwest corner of Route 104 and Manitou Road.
Back together after 50 years
Spencerport High School Class of 1972 had fun in the sun at Pineway Ponds Park on Saturday, September 19, for their 50 year reunion.
Hilton seniors named Commended Students
Hilton seniors Luke Pisani and Samantha Striemer were named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended students are recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) used for program entry. The students were presented with Letters of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which administers the program. Provided information and photo.
Sister Act 4: Byron-Bergen ranked second in state
The movies Sister Act 1 & 2 came out in the early 1990s. Sister Act 3 was last season as the Byron-Bergen girls soccer team had four pairs of sisters on the roster on their way to a Section V title before losing in the state semi-finals. This year’s squad,...
Hannah Mungenast – Colton J. Breslawski
Tami Raco of Hamlin is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter Hannah Mungenast to Colton J. Breslawski. Hannah is also the daughter of Timothy Mungenast. Colton is the son of Mark Breslawski and Jennifer Atkins-Breslawski of Hamlin. The bride-to be is an Aquinas graduate and received her bachelor’s...
Oak Orchard Health welcomes Karen Kinter as Interim CEO
Oak Orchard Health (OOH) is welcoming its new Interim CEO, Karen Kinter. She is a native of Orleans County and served as Oak Orchard’s CFO for ten years. Kinter joins OOH from Rochester Regional Health where she serves as Vice President of the Specialty Revenue Program and CEO of RRH Federally Qualified Health Centers. She brings to this position a well-established background in Federally Qualified Health Centers and is an Executive Leader with over 20 years of Senior Leadership experience.
Coach Rich Lipani recognized for his 200th career win
On September 23, Hilton Cadets football coach Rich Lipani was recognized for his 200th career win. Hilton High School Principal Jeff Green and Superintendent Casey Kosiorek presented Lipani with the game ball from his 200th win which came on September 16 with the Cadets 34-12 win against Churchville-Chili. Bill Smith from the Merton Williams art department designed the game ball. Lipani is the fifth coach in Section V history to reach the milestone. He has been coaching football for 37 years, 34 of them at Hilton.
