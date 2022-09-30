Read full article on original website
News/Talk 750 WSB
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida's barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from...
News/Talk 750 WSB
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
WSB Radio
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year, but detectives have not figured out what's behind the violence. Ballistics tests and...
