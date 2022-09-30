Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
A new study suggests a specific walk-sit routine to get a baby to sleep
Japanese researchers have uncovered a specific formula that could help parents get a crying infant to sleep. In recent study published in the journal Current Biology, scientists found that if a caregiver carries a crying infant for five minutes, then sits with the baby for eight minutes, they can successfully soothe the child, and possibly get them to sleep.
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
Woman Devastated Husband Wants to Give Away 13-Year-Old Dog With Stomach Issues
A woman on Mumsnet is devastated after her husband told her he wants to re-home their aging dog due to the pet's emerging medical issues. On the parenting forum, the anonymous woman shared she and her husband own a 13-year-old terrier whose health has declined over several months. "She was...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
People are just discovering what the lines on their palms really mean about their personality & it’s blowing their mind
HAVE you ever wondered what the lines on your palms really mean?. An expert recently shared what the different lines can reveal about your personality, career and even love life. Mia Yilin took to TikTok to explain what the it all means and how how can read your own. Love...
psychologytoday.com
Why Does "Time Fly" as We Get Older?
Since we cannot remember a time before we existed, our experience—our existence—is what we have on which to base the passing of time. With more and more experiences, we build heuristics for how to engage events and occurrences in our lives as time passes on. Find joy and...
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life
I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Husband Won't Let Son Sleep in Bed With Him, Wife Gets Angry and Leaves to Stay With Sister
Some parents may feel quite OK with their baby sharing a bed with them, while others may feel extremely uneasy about the idea. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages. And, as you're about to read, one dad is more worried about the potential harm than the potential good of sleeping with his 5-month-old son.
Internet Stunned by Denmark's Custom for Sleeping Babies: 'We'd Go to Jail'
A mother shared in a viral video explaining that the Danish practice of having babies sleep outside in their strollers is not only the cultural norm but recommended by midwives and baby nurses. Posted by TikTok user @annieineventyrland, the video amassed more than 12 million views as she discussed the...
Woman calls husband her personal 'seamstress': 'Why should I learn to do it myself when he does it so well?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt always bragged about how she had her own personal seamstress at home. Her "seamstress" was my uncle, who was adept at using a sewing machine despite no formal training.
Best duvets 2022: 11 tried and tested duvets for the best sleep ever
Upgrade your bedding games with these tried and tested all-season, coverless and anti-allergy options
Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing
I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
NBC San Diego
I Talked to 70 Parents Who Raised Highly Successful Adults—Here Are 4 ‘Extreme' Things They Did That Made Their Kids Confident
Entrepreneurs, in my mind, aren't just founders of for-profit business. It's anyone who comes up an idea and turns it into something real, who translates a passion into a project. As the mom of two entrepreneurial sons, I've found that of all the parenting advice out there, the most important...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
If Happiness Is Elusive, Try a Little Contentment Instead
Contentment is different from happiness, and more subtle. Contentment is a basic sense of satisfaction with your life and situation. While it can lead to a more constant flow of the happy vibe, contentment is also just a good place to be. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you travel the path toward contentment.
YOGA・
verywellfamily.com
The New 5-Minute Trick for Getting a Crying Baby Back To Sleep
A new study out of Japan suggests the best way to soothe a crying baby back to sleep is by walking with the child for five minutes. For some parents who struggle with getting their babies back to sleep in the middle of the night, this study may provide an alternative to the traditional “cry it out” method.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Can You Say Goodbye To Boredom This Fall With Livebeam?
What good is a social media platform if it doesn’t save you from being lonely, bored, or in distress? According to research, tackling boredom is a major reason why people use social media, second only to keeping in touch with others. You pick up your mobile phone when you’re bored and scroll through the timelines of your different social media platforms. Other times, you try to communicate with other people in your leisure. It’s all a means to an end.
Just a spoonful of honey helps the battery go down: Quick thinking saves Barberton toddler
Quick thinking and a search on the internet helped save little Maggie Jacobsen’s life last month. The 3-year-old Barberton girl had accidentally swallowed a button battery from a toy. The little battery can cause severe damage to the body and in some cases, death. But in Maggie’s case, the...
wanderingeducators.com
Through the Eyes of an Educator: Messy is normal
Growing up, I wanted to have that perfect penmanship. Taking notes in high school found me pressing hard enough with my pen to ensure I could feel the ink on the back of the paper, have evenly spaced letters and words, and quite literally rip out a page if I had to scribble out a letter. Needless to say, I had no idea then how much pressure and anxiety I caused myself in the process of seeking that perfect penmanship.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0