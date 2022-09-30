ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A new study suggests a specific walk-sit routine to get a baby to sleep

Japanese researchers have uncovered a specific formula that could help parents get a crying infant to sleep. In recent study published in the journal Current Biology, scientists found that if a caregiver carries a crying infant for five minutes, then sits with the baby for eight minutes, they can successfully soothe the child, and possibly get them to sleep.
Why Does "Time Fly" as We Get Older?

Since we cannot remember a time before we existed, our experience—our existence—is what we have on which to base the passing of time. With more and more experiences, we build heuristics for how to engage events and occurrences in our lives as time passes on. Find joy and...
7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life

I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing

I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
If Happiness Is Elusive, Try a Little Contentment Instead

Contentment is different from happiness, and more subtle. Contentment is a basic sense of satisfaction with your life and situation. While it can lead to a more constant flow of the happy vibe, contentment is also just a good place to be. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you travel the path toward contentment.
The New 5-Minute Trick for Getting a Crying Baby Back To Sleep

A new study out of Japan suggests the best way to soothe a crying baby back to sleep is by walking with the child for five minutes. For some parents who struggle with getting their babies back to sleep in the middle of the night, this study may provide an alternative to the traditional “cry it out” method.
Can You Say Goodbye To Boredom This Fall With Livebeam?

What good is a social media platform if it doesn’t save you from being lonely, bored, or in distress? According to research, tackling boredom is a major reason why people use social media, second only to keeping in touch with others. You pick up your mobile phone when you’re bored and scroll through the timelines of your different social media platforms. Other times, you try to communicate with other people in your leisure. It’s all a means to an end.
Through the Eyes of an Educator: Messy is normal

Growing up, I wanted to have that perfect penmanship. Taking notes in high school found me pressing hard enough with my pen to ensure I could feel the ink on the back of the paper, have evenly spaced letters and words, and quite literally rip out a page if I had to scribble out a letter. Needless to say, I had no idea then how much pressure and anxiety I caused myself in the process of seeking that perfect penmanship.
