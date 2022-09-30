Read full article on original website
Potential candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
With Tony La Russa announcing Monday afternoon that he won’t return as the White Sox’s manager in 2023 due to health issues, the organization’s focus now turns to who will replace him. Here’s a look at who could be in the mix.
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager? Here are 12 potential candidates.
The Tony La Russa 2.0 era is ending. So who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager? It’s hard to speculate without knowing whether general manager Rick Hahn will return or if Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf once again will make the decision on his own, as he did in hiring La Russa after the 2020 season. The Sox job no doubt will draw plenty of interest because of the young talent and the prospect ...
White Sox seek recent dugout experience as they begin their search for a new manager
As they embark on a search for a new manager after Tony La Russa announced that he’s stepping aside, the White Sox are seeking a leader who has recent experience in the position for a winning organization, general manager Rick Hahn said Monday.
Tony La Russa stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager because of health concerns
CHICAGO -- Tony La Russa is stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager because of health concerns that kept him out of the dugout for the final five weeks of the season, he announced in a statement released Monday. La Russa, who will turn 78 on Tuesday, hasn't managed a...
Ex-White Sox Ozzie Guillen Says He ‘Knows Ballclub Better' Than Anyone
Guillen says he 'knows ballclub better' than anyone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst manager Tony La Russa's expected retirement, it begs the question -- who will manage the White Sox next?. A follow-up question to the manager spot could be -- would the Sox be willing to bring...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
When Will the White Sox Hire a New Manager?
When will the White Sox hire a new manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down as manager of the White Sox due to ongoing health-related issues. Rick Hahn then said in a press conference the team will begin its search to find a new manager for the team.
Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to Retire on Monday
Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire on Monday. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. Nightengale reports there are plans for...
Willson Contreras gets final farewell from Cubs fans at Wrigley Field (Video)
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras got perhaps his last farewell from Wrigley Field as a member of the home team. Contreras is one of the last remaining members from the Cubs 2016 World Series team. He’s an All-Star catcher and one of the more recognizable players in Chicago. However,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
Aaron Boone’s awkward Luis Severino no-hitter huddle was the right call
Would Yankees No. 3 starter Luis Severino have completed a no-hitter in Texas Monday night, if left to his own devices? According to the man himself, “One-thousand percent.”. According to any observer, subjective or otherwise, “Agreed.”. But over the course of a 162-game MLB season, sometimes hitting the...
South Side Sox
Padres find a way to want it less than the White Sox
Talk about a White Soxy way to make the playoffs. In the middle of a listless, 2-1 loss against a South Side squad long eliminated from the playoffs despite playing in the worst (second-worst?, please, let’s not debate it) division in baseball, the San Diego Padres learned that they made the playoffs. Once the champagne dries, the Friars can send thank-you notes to the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers for not wanting October baseball any more than they did.
La Russa says he’ll exit as White Sox manager over heart issue
CHICAGO — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a heart issue, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World...
Yardbarker
White Sox beat Minnesota 3-2 behind Johnny Cueto; La Russa Officially Steps Down
Johnny Cueto bounced back from a few rough outings and the Chicago White Sox got a couple of big hits in Monday’s win. The Sox are back to .500 at 80-80 with two games left against the Minnesota Twins. The series opening win guarantees a second-place finish in the AL Central. The team joined in on the press conference before the game to watch manager Tony La Russa announce his retirement.
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Wins 116 Games
The Chicago Cubs won 116 games on this day in 1906, and Will Clark went 4-for-4 in the 1989 NLCS.
HEAR IT: John Sterling, Rickie Ricardo's calls of Aaron Judge's record 62nd home run
Hear the calls of the record-breaking dinger from John Sterling on WFAN (as synced to the video of the homer) and Rickie Ricardo on Yankees Spanish flagship WADO 1280 AM!
Rick Hahn: Past White Sox Connection Not Pre-Req for Manager Job
Connection to 'White Sox DNA' not pre-req for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's been at least one common thread between the past four White Sox managers: they all had some previous connection to the team. But as the White Sox now embark on their second managerial...
Yardbarker
White Sox Take Series After Lynn Outduels Snell; Padres Clinch via Marlins Win
Lance Lynn had a tough start to his 2022 campaign. The big righty missed the first nine weeks of the season after undergoing knee surgery following his last Spring Training start. He allowed just one run on five hits in his seven innings of work. The Chicago White Sox got enough timely hitting to support the veteran in the Sunday series finale. Lynn finishes the season with a 3.99 ERA and a record of 8-7 in 21 starts.
numberfire.com
Mark Payton sitting for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Mark Payton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Payton will move to the bench on Sunday with Adam Engel starting in center field. Engel will bat eighth versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. numberFire's models project Engel...
FanSided
