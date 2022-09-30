ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager? Here are 12 potential candidates.

The Tony La Russa 2.0 era is ending. So who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager? It’s hard to speculate without knowing whether general manager Rick Hahn will return or if Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf once again will make the decision on his own, as he did in hiring La Russa after the 2020 season. The Sox job no doubt will draw plenty of interest because of the young talent and the prospect ...
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
NBC Chicago

When Will the White Sox Hire a New Manager?

When will the White Sox hire a new manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down as manager of the White Sox due to ongoing health-related issues. Rick Hahn then said in a press conference the team will begin its search to find a new manager for the team.
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to Retire on Monday

Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire on Monday. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. Nightengale reports there are plans for...
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
South Side Sox

Padres find a way to want it less than the White Sox

Talk about a White Soxy way to make the playoffs. In the middle of a listless, 2-1 loss against a South Side squad long eliminated from the playoffs despite playing in the worst (second-worst?, please, let’s not debate it) division in baseball, the San Diego Padres learned that they made the playoffs. Once the champagne dries, the Friars can send thank-you notes to the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers for not wanting October baseball any more than they did.
Yardbarker

White Sox beat Minnesota 3-2 behind Johnny Cueto; La Russa Officially Steps Down

Johnny Cueto bounced back from a few rough outings and the Chicago White Sox got a couple of big hits in Monday’s win. The Sox are back to .500 at 80-80 with two games left against the Minnesota Twins. The series opening win guarantees a second-place finish in the AL Central. The team joined in on the press conference before the game to watch manager Tony La Russa announce his retirement.
Yardbarker

White Sox Take Series After Lynn Outduels Snell; Padres Clinch via Marlins Win

Lance Lynn had a tough start to his 2022 campaign. The big righty missed the first nine weeks of the season after undergoing knee surgery following his last Spring Training start. He allowed just one run on five hits in his seven innings of work. The Chicago White Sox got enough timely hitting to support the veteran in the Sunday series finale. Lynn finishes the season with a 3.99 ERA and a record of 8-7 in 21 starts.
numberfire.com

Mark Payton sitting for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Mark Payton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Payton will move to the bench on Sunday with Adam Engel starting in center field. Engel will bat eighth versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. numberFire's models project Engel...
