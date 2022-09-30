Read full article on original website
Motorola to launch Moto G72 with 108MP camera on October 3
Specs include Helio G99 chip, 120Hz refresh rate and monster 5000mAH battery
Nikon Z 9 named best camera at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022
We're closing the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 winners week by revealing the winners of the awards in our final category: cameras. We took public nominations for seven awards in this section. Those nominations were then voted on by our own panel of judges, to choose the winner. Best camera and...
LG OLED Flex, Posé and StanbyME Lifestyle screens are unleashed on the US market
LG has unveiled the latest developments in its display tech products for the home and otherwise at the ongoing CEDIA Expo 2022, its latest releases for US consumers included. They include TVs that integrate into more unusual and unique form-factors than ever before, not to mention that world-first flat OLED monitor that can be bent through 20 levels of curvature until it becomes a 900R display instead.
RS Recommends: The Secret Hack to Get a Canon Digital Camera Right Now for Just $259
If you want to get into photography this year, are going on a trip, or are looking for a reliable camera to shoot content on, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon deal, which gets you the best-selling Canon PowerShot SX420 on sale for just $259. It’s regularly priced at $399+ on other sites, so the current deal saves you a whopping $140 off one of Canon’s signature digital cameras. Buy: Canon PowerShot SX420 The trick to scoring this Amazon camera deal is to take advantage of Amazon’s “open box” stock. While Amazon offers a number of “renewed”...
Google Pixel 7 Pro specs leak online
Android Smartphone Google Pixel Phablet Leaks / Rumors. As the release date of the Google Pixel 7 lineup is drawing near, the leaks from the mobile carrier market are starting to show up and these often prove to be entirely accurate. In this case, a source from a Taiwanese mobile carrier has leaked the Pixel 7 Pro specs sheet alongside that of its vanilla sibling.
UGreen 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger launches in UK with discount
UGreen has launched its new 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger in the UK. The company claims its GaN charger, which debuted in the US earlier this year, is as fast as any other on the market. You can use the gadget to charge three devices simultaneously. With the PD3.1 fast charging protocol, you can charge a MacBook Pro 16-in to 56% in 30 minutes via a 140 W USB-C port. Other outputs on the device include 100 W USB-C and 22.5 W USB-A ports.
YouTube might limit 4K videos to YouTube Premium
Business Software Fail Android Apple Smartphone Tablet Laptop Desktop. Back in August, Google tested delivering up to 10 unskippable ads before videos, and fortunately that feature didn't make it further than the experimental stage. Now, it looks like Google is investigating another feature that would help increase the revenue generated by the platform via more YouTube Premium subscriptions. Sadly, if this feature goes beyond the experimental stage, regular YouTube viewers who enjoy 4K videos will have to get a subscription.
RS Recommends: This GoPro Deal Gets You Their 5K Action Camera for $50 Off
The GoPro HERO11 just came out, and while the new action camera is priced well at $499.99 online, you may want to take a look at the HERO9 instead if you’re looking for a GoPro deal online. With many of the same features as the newest GoPro, a special Best Buy deal right now gets you the GoPro HERO9 action camera for $50 off. Regularly $399, it’s on sale right now for just $349.99. That’s the cheapest price for the GoPro we’re seeing online. The HERO9 Black checks of all the boxes you’d want from a modern action camera. The waterproof portable...
Rumor | Realme 10 4G will switch to a MediaTek processor, but will have the same OS and battery specs as its predecessor
Realme's 9 series is still this OEM's main source of potentially affordable new Android smartphones. It starts with a 4G/LTE-only model in 2022; now, according to some new leaks, things will be little different in 2023. Then again, the supposedly entry-level 10 has gotten somewhat far away from its Snapdragon 680-powered predecessor in 1 important respect.
DIY Photography
Tamron has announced their new “category-disrupting” 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD full-frame zoom lens
Tamron has announced their newest lens, the 24-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD zoom for full-frame Sony E-Mount cameras. The “category-disrupting” description is Tamron’s, by the way, not mine, although it is a pretty unique set of focal lengths for a full-frame lens. Tamron says that it’s designed for shooting both stills and video and incorporates their VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) autofocus drive system for silence and speed.
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality
JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
Google Pixel 7 series to debut with Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro as pre-order gifts
Android Business Google Pixel Smartphone Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Google will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6. Most major details of the premium devices as well as their pricing have leaked over the past few weeks, and new information now reveals early adopters of the devices will have a claim to spicy gifts.
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 again shows the potential of the Ryzen 6000
Until now, 2022 hasn't been a very easy year in the laptop market. Even though Intel Alder Lake has brought some large performance increases, it paid for it with a fairly short battery life, which in some cases is even lower than that of the Tiger Lake predecessor generation. The...
Deal | Google Pixel 6a gets an enticing 22% discount and drops to its lowest price yet ahead of Pixel 7 release
Amazon is currently selling one of the most popular Android smartphones in the mid-range segment for US$100 off its original MSRP, which results in the most affordable price yet for the well-performing Pixel 6a with the quick Google Tensor SoC. Google Pixel Android Smartphone Deal. The Google Pixel series of...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R launches with a copycat POCO design at a mid-range price
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11R, the first signs of which emerged a few days ago. As expected, the Redmi Note 11R has arrived before the Redmi Note 12 series, which remains consigned to being spotted at various certification agencies, including the EEC in Russia. As for the Redmi Note 11R, it will join the over a dozen Redmi Note 11 series models that already exist.
Unannounced gamer-oriented Lenovo Chromebook based on the IdeaPad 5i models surfaces online with Core i5-1235U CPU
Some of the specs like the 16-inch QHD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and the entire port selection come from the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook launched a month ago. Gamer-oriented specs include an RGB keyboard, a distinctive design on the aluminum lid, quad-speakers and a Core i5-1235U processor. The missing dGPU suggests this would be a game streaming system.
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
PSVR 2 set for two million units at launch, as Sony looks to address stock issues
Looking to learn from PlayStation 5 woes
TCL offers a great value bundle for 5G connectivity and audio on the go
Over the previous 18 months, TCL has delivered a continuous stream of recent units to market. Each with its personal specs and options that differentiate it from the remainder of the pack. The newest on this vary is the TCL 30 5G, a mid-range providing that’s huge on options. For patrons on the lookout for nice worth, the TCL 30 5G is being bundled with the MOVEAUDIO S600 earbuds.
NFL・
GoPro Hero 10 vs 11 Black
Should you buy the new feature-packed GoPro Hero 11 Black or spend less and pick up the excellent Hero 10 Black?
