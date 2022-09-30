Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon
With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects. One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson. Out of the Bronx, Jackson is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky assistant rips 'dudes taking shots' at Will Levis after Ole Miss loss
Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow didn’t mince words when defending his starting quarterback Saturday evening. Kentucky fell to 4-1 against Ole Miss in Oxford Saturday. Will Levis struggled, fumbling away Kentucky’s final chance to tie or convert the go-ahead score with 1 minutes remaining. The Wildcats fell all the same, 22-19.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it. We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Home and Garden News for Lexington, KY – October 2022
St. Jude’s 2022 Dream Home is once again located in Hamburg for 2022. Located on Buttermilk Rd, this year’s home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,600 estimated square ft., vaulted ceilings with wood details in primary bedroom, open concept first floors with hardwood floors throughout, and a gourmet kitchen.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. Updated: 14 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
bereadylexington.com
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
agdaily.com
Kentucky farmer blessed to be alive after grain bin entrapment
Nearing the end of a long work week in January 2022, Dewey Coffey of Casey County, Kentucky, began doing a job he’d done dozens of times — loading out a truck of soybeans from his grain bin. Plagued by hulls that kept clogging the auger, Coffey completed another task he’d done numerous times — climbed inside the 12,000-bushel grain bin to see what the problem was. After climbing into the bin, he proceeded to use a piece of PVC pipe to keep the beans flowing while pushing hulls to the side.
WTVQ
Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
WTVQ
Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival returns
MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A big festival returned to Richmond this weekend. The second annual Millstone Festival brought hundreds to the city. The festival gets its’ name from a local park, named for a collection of millstones found in the county. The event included more than 130 food and...
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
pethelpful.com
Dogs at Kentucky Dog Day Care Sneak Into the Pool for a Swim and We Can't Stop Laughing
A dog boutique and daycare in Lexington, KY, known on TikTok as @southernbarker, had a little bit of an accident one day. Nothing terrible so worry not! A few dogs got into trouble, just like kids. Employees at this doggy day care were cleaning the area and leading the dogs...
clayconews.com
Maysville Habitual Offender Charged with Reckless Homicide after Hitting Flagman in Lewis County, Kentucky
TOLLESBORO, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 29, 2022, KSP Post 8, Morehead, received a call for assistance with a single vehicle fatal collision in Lewis County. The collision occurred on KY 57 at approximately 8:40 A.M.. Through the investigation, Troopers determined Allen...
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WKYT 27
New shopping development planned for Lexington’s north side
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new project is in the planning stages in northwest Lexington. A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road. People living in the area say that part of town has been underdeveloped for years now, but they’re hoping new projects, like the Citation Centre, will create new opportunities for growth.
