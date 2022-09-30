ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon

With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects. One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson. Out of the Bronx, Jackson is...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky assistant rips 'dudes taking shots' at Will Levis after Ole Miss loss

Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow didn’t mince words when defending his starting quarterback Saturday evening. Kentucky fell to 4-1 against Ole Miss in Oxford Saturday. Will Levis struggled, fumbling away Kentucky’s final chance to tie or convert the go-ahead score with 1 minutes remaining. The Wildcats fell all the same, 22-19.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it. We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
WTVQ

Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
RICHMOND, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Home and Garden News for Lexington, KY – October 2022

St. Jude’s 2022 Dream Home is once again located in Hamburg for 2022. Located on Buttermilk Rd, this year’s home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,600 estimated square ft., vaulted ceilings with wood details in primary bedroom, open concept first floors with hardwood floors throughout, and a gourmet kitchen.
LEXINGTON, KY
bereadylexington.com

Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
agdaily.com

Kentucky farmer blessed to be alive after grain bin entrapment

Nearing the end of a long work week in January 2022, Dewey Coffey of Casey County, Kentucky, began doing a job he’d done dozens of times — loading out a truck of soybeans from his grain bin. Plagued by hulls that kept clogging the auger, Coffey completed another task he’d done numerous times — climbed inside the 12,000-bushel grain bin to see what the problem was. After climbing into the bin, he proceeded to use a piece of PVC pipe to keep the beans flowing while pushing hulls to the side.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
VERSAILLES, KY
WTVQ

Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival returns

MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A big festival returned to Richmond this weekend. The second annual Millstone Festival brought hundreds to the city. The festival gets its’ name from a local park, named for a collection of millstones found in the county. The event included more than 130 food and...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Dept. says they were called to the scene at Harrodsburg Rd. and Burbank Dr. just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

New shopping development planned for Lexington’s north side

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new project is in the planning stages in northwest Lexington. A shopping center is set to be placed on Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road. People living in the area say that part of town has been underdeveloped for years now, but they’re hoping new projects, like the Citation Centre, will create new opportunities for growth.
LEXINGTON, KY

