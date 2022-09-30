ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

List: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jW2kg_0iGwbDnH00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the events list for Saturday, October 1.

(WJHL) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian projected to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend, it may be smart to opt for indoor activities over the weekend.

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy!

Saturday, Oct. 1

Music in the Castle
What: 70th annual marching band competition
Where: Tennessee High School in Bristol
When: Begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

KingFest
What: Family-friendly day of sports and entertainment at King University
Where: 1350 King College Road in Bristol
When: Begins at 1 p.m.
More: Soccer tournaments, cornhole, theatre, lunch, face painting, axe throwing and more

Country Thunder
What: Concert with Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean
Where: BMS

Sunday, Oct. 2

Bluff City Baptist Church 150th Celebration
Where: 244 Main St. in Bluff City
When: 1:30 p.m. service followed by an ice cream social

Click the fall events link available at the top of the story to see all the autumn-related activities that will be going on this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

