Sanibel, FL

Hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island 'is cut off from the world right now'

By Bill Weir, Paul P. Murphy, Ray Sanchez, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 4 days ago
jacksonprogress-argus.com

At Fort Myers Beach, search and rescue teams look for survivors on an island of rubble

Five days after Hurricane Ian left parts of southwest Florida in ruins, search and rescue teams continued to go door-to-door, or ruin-to-ruin, looking for survivors. A FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force from Virginia arrived in the hard-hit Fort Myers area Sunday, and on Monday were knocking on doors on Fort Myers Beach, a small island town that's now an island of rubble.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

