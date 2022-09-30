Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a Massive 86" LG 4K Smart TV for Only $1100
When it comes to TV shopping, size matters. In fact, size might be the single most important factor when determining just how future proof your TV will be. Today, Best Buy is offering the massive 86" LG UQ75 4K Smart TV for only $1099.99. You won't find another 80"+ TV for the same price or less, regardless of brand.
notebookcheck.net
Nokia X30 5G launches in Europe and the UK with an introductory bonus
HMD Global has finally started selling the Nokia X30 5G, a device that the company introduced last month at IFA 2022 in Berlin. To recap, the Nokia X30 5G measures 158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm and weighs 185 g, in part because of its 4,200 mAh and 6.43-inch display. For reference, the smartphone supports 33 W fast charging and the USB Power Delivery 3.0 protocol.
notebookcheck.net
Kim Kardashian banned from peddling crypto and fined US$1.26 million as the SEC cracks down on influencer scams
There has been no shortage of celebrities shilling various obscure token projects to the millions of their followers in the heydays of crypto last year, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission regulator chose to make an example of none other than Kim Kardashian. In 2021, the world's most visible "influencer" personality shared promo stories about one EthereumMax project (in no way affiliated with the creators of the world's second most popular cryptocurrency), urging them to get in on the game.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition unveiled with HarmonyOS 3, HDMI 2.1 and 120 Hz support
Huawei has unveiled the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition in China. As its name suggests, the Smart TV has a 65-inch display and is positioned to gamers as an alternative to an external monitor. According to Huawei, the 65-inch panel has a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4K native resolution and 92% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. Supposedly, Huawei has equipped the Smart TV with a 'flagship processor', although it has not provided any details about it.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 will launch looking quite like the Galaxy S23 and with a screen-size upgrade
Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung is rumored to have taken the Galaxy S22 Ultra's heretofore-exclusive, individually-machined-lens rear camera style and refined it for the upcoming S23 series. Now, according to new renders posted by OnLeaks in partnership with GizNext, the resulting rear panel style might indeed be constant for the OEM's entire Android smartphone line-up for 2023.
Android Headlines
More Pixel 7 Specs Leak Right Before Announcement
We’re only two days away from the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 7, and Pixel fans are excited. While we’re so close to the announcement, there’s still more information flowing in about this phone and its Pro companion. Thanks to WinFuture, we have a new leak about the Pixel 7, and it’s shaping up to be a compelling device.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on this fantastic 2-in-1 student laptop
Dell has been in the game for a long time, and you’re likely familiar with the Inspiron line of laptops that are primarily targeted to business and educational uses. Not only that but they’re surprisingly good for their budget pricing. So, for example, if you’re looking for good student laptop deals, this Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen laptop has great productivity performance, and you can pick it up on clearance right now from Best Buy for the reduced price of $638, down from $850, so it’s a nice $212 discount.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Pro arrive with LDAC support, ANC and a dual driver set-up
Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Buds 4 Pro to Europe following a launch in the company's home market. Released alongside the Redmi Buds 4 and other products, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro feature a 10 mm + 6 mm dual driver design, allegedly to leverage Hi-Res Audio and LDAC at 990 kbit/s when paired to an Android smartphone. For reference, the earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs too, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10+ with self-emptying dock launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10+ has been launched in Europe. The vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power, with two rotating microfiber pads for deeper stain removal. S-cross AI provides 3D obstacle avoidance, and the device can produce a 360° scan of your house with LDS laser navigation and support for 3D mapping. Plus, the company claims that the gadget has enhanced automatic carpet detection.
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro full specs leak ahead of Google launch event
Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series on Thursday, and the two smartphones will be available for preorder online soon after the launch event. But the new Android devices do not have any real secrets left after a series of massive leaks. And now, a last-minute report completes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro story by delivering all the specs for both handsets.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi releases Redmi Pad in Europe with a 90 Hz display at a mid-range price tag
Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Pad, one of many products introduced at today's global hardware event. As expected, the Redmi Pad is a cheaper option than the Xiaomi Pad 5 series, such as the recent Pad 5 Pro 12.4. As for the Redmi Pad, Xiaomi has built the tablet around a 10.61-inch display that operates at 1080p and 90 Hz. Additionally, the tablet supports a low blue light mode to minimise eye strain when using the tablet at night.
TechRadar
Xiaomi 12T series announced with masses of megapixels and 120W charging
The mid-range Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have just been unveiled, but while they carry mid-range prices, some of their specs are very much at the top end. Starting with the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the highlight of this phone is undoubtedly its 200MP primary camera, which is a megapixel count almost no other phone can match – though the China-only Moto X30 Pro got there first (now available in other regions as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra).
notebookcheck.net
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will support storage expansion via microSD card, according to a new leak
Google's imminent major October 2022 product event is expected to introduce the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as the Mountain View giant's Android 13 flagship vehicles. However, should the slew of leaks and renders surrounding the next-gen devices prove accurate, we all already know how they will differ from their 6-series predecessors.
ZDNet
Want a QLED TV? Samsung's 55-inch QN85B Series Neo is 21% off
Samsung TVs are arguably one of the best TV companies in the world, and discovering a great deal on one of their models is always a wonderful way to start a Monday. If you're thinking about upgrading your TV – or replacing one that just bit the dust – the 55-inch QN85B Series Neo QLED TV just dropped by 21%. You can get it for only $1,097 instead of $1,397, or $200 in savings.
