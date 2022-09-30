It's one thing to score on an empty net from your own end during a hockey game, it's another thing entirely to do it with the opposing goaltender still between the pipes. In a game in the MHL (Russia's junior league) Tuesday, defender Roman Avdyushkin of Ladya decided to lob the puck down the ice in order to kill some time on a penalty. He was in the corner behind his own net at the time. The goalie from Tolyatti, who appeared to see the puck, failed to stop it, and it crossed the line for a goal. You can see the disgust felt by the goaltender right away, with him knowing it was one he should have had.

HOCKEY ・ 13 HOURS AGO