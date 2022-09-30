Read full article on original website
BBC
Glasgow Clan to appoint new GM after Lasse Uusivirta signing U-turn
Glasgow Clan will appoint a new general manager after the suspension of their chief executive Gareth Chalmers and head coach Malcolm Cameron last week. Disciplinary action was taken on Thursday due to an outcry from fans at the signing of Lasse Uusivirta, with the club promptly scrapping the move. The...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS RELEASE 547-GAME VETERAN FROM PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to release defenceman Danny DeKeyser from his professional try-out contract (PTO). In three appearances with the Canucks during the pre-season, DeKeyser had no points and four shots on goal. He'll now become an unrestricted free agent once again. DeKeyser, 32,...
markerzone.com
CANADA'S MINISTER OF SPORT CALLS FOR RESIGNATIONS AFTER ANOTHER REPORT ON HOCKEY CANADA
The latest news on Hockey Canada has this country's Minister of Sport calling for heads at Hockey Canada. The report, released Monday by the Globe and Mail, claimed Hockey Canada had used user fees to build a fund that paid for sexual assault claims. Several years after Hockey Canada began...
Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week
Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week. The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game. Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains...
BBC
Alessia Russo: Manchester United forward withdraws from England squad with 'small injury'
Alessia Russo will miss England's October friendlies against the USA and the Czech Republic after withdrawing from the squad with a "small injury". England confirmed Russo, who missed Manchester United's League Cup tie against Aston Villa on Saturday, would remain at her club to recover. Sarina Wiegman's side take on...
markerzone.com
MAT BARZAL INKS HUGE CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH NEW YORK ISLANDERS
The New York Islanders have signed forward Mat Barzal to an eight-year, $73.2 million contract ($9.15M AAV):. Mat Barzal just earned a huge payday, and critics are split on whether or not this is a smart bet by GM Lou Lamoriello. On one hand, Barzal has not scored more than...
markerzone.com
SENATORS RECEIVE AWFUL NEWS IN NET, CLAIM GOALIE OFF WAIVERS
According to Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, Senators' goalie Cam Talbot will miss five-to-seven weeks with an upper-body injury, a huge blow to Ottawa's goaltending. Darren Dreger believes Talbot suffered a fractured rib at practice but played through it all week. Dreger says the goalie could miss as little as four weeks, but it sounds like Talbot will miss the start of Ottawa's season.
BBC
Morten Thorsby: Norwegian footballer named BBC Green Sport Young Athlete of the Year
Norwegian footballer Morten Thorsby has been named Young Athlete of the Year at the BBC Green Sport Awards. Thorsby is the first recipient of an award which recognises a young sportsperson who is either professional or on a pathway to elite sport and has proactively demonstrated support for environmental and/or climate change issues.
Thorns Owner Steps Back From Team Duties Amid NWSL Scandal
An investigation found that Merritt Paulson helped cover up accounts of sexual abuse and coercion regarding former Thorns coach Paul Riley.
MLS・
Thorns, Timbers Supporters Call for Sales After NWSL Report
The two Portland teams’ owner Merritt Paulson was found to cover up former coach Paul Riley’s sexual abuse and coercion claims.
BBC
Michael Ward: Batley prop gives up teaching job to play in Rugby League World Cup
Batley Bulldogs player Michael Ward has given up his job as a maths teacher to play in the Rugby League World Cup for Ireland. The prop forward left his full-time role in an effort to earn selection for the Wolfhounds - and was recently named in their squad for the tournament.
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS BLUES' HOBEY BAKER WINNING DEFENSEMAN TO MISS SIX MONTHS
St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich will miss the next six months following shoulder surgery, per a club release:. The former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog was crushed by Blackhawks' forward Michael Teply, causing Perunovich to leave early. Perunovich, 24, won the 2020 Hobey Baker Award -- recognizing the NCAA's best player. In...
markerzone.com
IT APPEARS HOCKEY LEGEND JAROMIR JAGR HAS FINALLY CALLED IT A CAREER
After more than three decades playing professional hockey, it appears Jaromir Jagr is finally hanging up the skates. In a recent interview in his home country of the Czech Republic, the 50-year-old said he is currently not playing and hasn't this season. He's been with the Kladno Knights, the Czech league team he owns, for every game helping with coaching and other things. However, Jagr said he actually feels no draw to lace up the skates right now.
Real Madrid President Renews Call for Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes that soccer is losing ground as the world’s most popular sport — and that a resurrected European Super League could boost its status. “To fix a problem, you have to first recognize that you have a problem,” Perez said. “Our sport is...
UEFA・
markerzone.com
2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
markerzone.com
MHL PLAYER BEATS OPPOSING GOALTENDER WITH SHOT FROM BEHIND HIS OWN NET
It's one thing to score on an empty net from your own end during a hockey game, it's another thing entirely to do it with the opposing goaltender still between the pipes. In a game in the MHL (Russia's junior league) Tuesday, defender Roman Avdyushkin of Ladya decided to lob the puck down the ice in order to kill some time on a penalty. He was in the corner behind his own net at the time. The goalie from Tolyatti, who appeared to see the puck, failed to stop it, and it crossed the line for a goal. You can see the disgust felt by the goaltender right away, with him knowing it was one he should have had.
Yardbarker
Manchester United to face hefty competition to sign striker
Manchester United are set to face hefty competition from multiple clubs for the signing of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Ramos has enjoyed a lot of success in front of goal for Benfica since he replaced Darwin Nunez up front, who left the club for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
markerzone.com
JAMES NEAL RELEASED FROM PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT
The Columbus Blue Jackets have released forward James Neal from his professional tryout, per Aaron Portzline. Neal, 35, put together a respectable AHL season last season, which earned him the tryout. Columbus, however, felt their team was better off without him. What is next for Neal is entirely up to...
lastwordonsports.com
Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea and Arsenal Handed Tough Groups
The Women’s Champions League draw for the group stage of the competition has concluded. Four groups of four have been drawn to pit some of Europe’s best against one another. The Women’s Super League clubs have been handed two groups of death as they both come up against...
UEFA・
markerzone.com
INJURED JUNIOR PLAYER WAITS ON ICE FOR CLOSE TO AN HOUR FOR AMBULANCE
Concern is being expressed in a BC Community after an injured hockey player waited on the ice for almost an hour for an ambulance to arrive. In a game between the Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings of the BC Hockey League, 19-year-old Will Blackburn fell into the boards and hit his head late in the third period. Given the potential for head, neck, and back injuries, officials decided to call an ambulance, and not move him until professionals arrived. That took close to 50 minutes.
