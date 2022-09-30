ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

BBC

Glasgow Clan to appoint new GM after Lasse Uusivirta signing U-turn

Glasgow Clan will appoint a new general manager after the suspension of their chief executive Gareth Chalmers and head coach Malcolm Cameron last week. Disciplinary action was taken on Thursday due to an outcry from fans at the signing of Lasse Uusivirta, with the club promptly scrapping the move. The...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

CANUCKS RELEASE 547-GAME VETERAN FROM PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to release defenceman Danny DeKeyser from his professional try-out contract (PTO). In three appearances with the Canucks during the pre-season, DeKeyser had no points and four shots on goal. He'll now become an unrestricted free agent once again. DeKeyser, 32,...
NHL
The Spun

Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week

Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week. The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game. Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains...
BASKETBALL
markerzone.com

MAT BARZAL INKS HUGE CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH NEW YORK ISLANDERS

The New York Islanders have signed forward Mat Barzal to an eight-year, $73.2 million contract ($9.15M AAV):. Mat Barzal just earned a huge payday, and critics are split on whether or not this is a smart bet by GM Lou Lamoriello. On one hand, Barzal has not scored more than...
NHL
markerzone.com

SENATORS RECEIVE AWFUL NEWS IN NET, CLAIM GOALIE OFF WAIVERS

According to Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, Senators' goalie Cam Talbot will miss five-to-seven weeks with an upper-body injury, a huge blow to Ottawa's goaltending. Darren Dreger believes Talbot suffered a fractured rib at practice but played through it all week. Dreger says the goalie could miss as little as four weeks, but it sounds like Talbot will miss the start of Ottawa's season.
NHL
BBC

Morten Thorsby: Norwegian footballer named BBC Green Sport Young Athlete of the Year

Norwegian footballer Morten Thorsby has been named Young Athlete of the Year at the BBC Green Sport Awards. Thorsby is the first recipient of an award which recognises a young sportsperson who is either professional or on a pathway to elite sport and has proactively demonstrated support for environmental and/or climate change issues.
SOCCER
markerzone.com

ST. LOUIS BLUES' HOBEY BAKER WINNING DEFENSEMAN TO MISS SIX MONTHS

St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich will miss the next six months following shoulder surgery, per a club release:. The former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog was crushed by Blackhawks' forward Michael Teply, causing Perunovich to leave early. Perunovich, 24, won the 2020 Hobey Baker Award -- recognizing the NCAA's best player. In...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

IT APPEARS HOCKEY LEGEND JAROMIR JAGR HAS FINALLY CALLED IT A CAREER

After more than three decades playing professional hockey, it appears Jaromir Jagr is finally hanging up the skates. In a recent interview in his home country of the Czech Republic, the 50-year-old said he is currently not playing and hasn't this season. He's been with the Kladno Knights, the Czech league team he owns, for every game helping with coaching and other things. However, Jagr said he actually feels no draw to lace up the skates right now.
NHL
Front Office Sports

Real Madrid President Renews Call for Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes that soccer is losing ground as the world’s most popular sport — and that a resurrected European Super League could boost its status. “To fix a problem, you have to first recognize that you have a problem,” Perez said. “Our sport is...
UEFA
markerzone.com

2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY

Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
NHL
markerzone.com

MHL PLAYER BEATS OPPOSING GOALTENDER WITH SHOT FROM BEHIND HIS OWN NET

It's one thing to score on an empty net from your own end during a hockey game, it's another thing entirely to do it with the opposing goaltender still between the pipes. In a game in the MHL (Russia's junior league) Tuesday, defender Roman Avdyushkin of Ladya decided to lob the puck down the ice in order to kill some time on a penalty. He was in the corner behind his own net at the time. The goalie from Tolyatti, who appeared to see the puck, failed to stop it, and it crossed the line for a goal. You can see the disgust felt by the goaltender right away, with him knowing it was one he should have had.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Manchester United to face hefty competition to sign striker

Manchester United are set to face hefty competition from multiple clubs for the signing of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Ramos has enjoyed a lot of success in front of goal for Benfica since he replaced Darwin Nunez up front, who left the club for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
markerzone.com

JAMES NEAL RELEASED FROM PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT

The Columbus Blue Jackets have released forward James Neal from his professional tryout, per Aaron Portzline. Neal, 35, put together a respectable AHL season last season, which earned him the tryout. Columbus, however, felt their team was better off without him. What is next for Neal is entirely up to...
COLUMBUS, OH
lastwordonsports.com

Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea and Arsenal Handed Tough Groups

The Women’s Champions League draw for the group stage of the competition has concluded. Four groups of four have been drawn to pit some of Europe’s best against one another. The Women’s Super League clubs have been handed two groups of death as they both come up against...
UEFA
markerzone.com

INJURED JUNIOR PLAYER WAITS ON ICE FOR CLOSE TO AN HOUR FOR AMBULANCE

Concern is being expressed in a BC Community after an injured hockey player waited on the ice for almost an hour for an ambulance to arrive. In a game between the Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings of the BC Hockey League, 19-year-old Will Blackburn fell into the boards and hit his head late in the third period. Given the potential for head, neck, and back injuries, officials decided to call an ambulance, and not move him until professionals arrived. That took close to 50 minutes.
NHL

