Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Kanye West Shares Post About Rihanna Considering Him As Super Bowl Halftime Guest
Kanye’s encouraging some Super Bowl rumors. All eyes have been on Rihanna since she confirmed that she would be performing for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The internet has been abuzz about the news, and speculation of new music from RiRi has abounded. Other speculation has centered around...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Beyonce Congratulates Solange For NYC Ballet Composition
Solange recently became the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. Most mortals would probably drop dead if Beyonce congratulated them for anything. But when you’re just as talented as her (and her sister), you can take that praise to heart and know just how much you’re killing it. That’s how Solange probably feels after Beyonce posted a couple of pictures of her, congratulating her sister on becoming the first Black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.
Everyone Was Invited to Beyonce’s Belated Birthday Party (But Us)
Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday a little later this year. Check out photos from her star studded extravaganza inside.
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
The Grammy Award-winning artist was also behind the hit singles "Fantastic Voyage," "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" and "C U When U Get There." Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey,...
Yung Miami's 'Black Oprah' Comment Draws a Range of Reactions
The City Girls rapper and podcast host has generated a lot of controversy for her answer to an interviewer's question about her aspirations.
Kanye West Teases His Involvement In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
Offset’s Rolling Loud Performance Impresses Snoop Dogg & Monica
Offset’s cameo during Future’s set is a highlight of Rolling Loud New York. Offset’s brief appearance at Rolling Loud New York left one hell of an impression in the midst of intense rainfall. Future brought out Offset during his Rolling Loud set where the Migos rapper performed “Bad & Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Fans sang the words right back to him with little prompt and Offset’s energy was on 10. The clip spread across social media with many left impressed by Offset’s stage presence as a solo act.
YG Drops “I Got Issues” With J. Cole, Nas, Roddy Ricch & More
YG has been heavy on his reflective energy in recent years, and it all came together on his new album I Got Issues. Earlier this month, the Compton native blessed fans with the introspective track and visual for his single “Alone,” in which he vowed to leave the streets behind.
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
Here’s Every XXL Magazine Cover Over the Last 25 Years
Pushing hip-hop on a higher level has been XXL Magazine's goal for 25 years. As times change, the commitment to documenting the culture remains the same. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There's a first time for everything...
Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon has welcomed the birth of his 10th child, the Wild 'N Out star's third child with model Brittany Bell. On Friday (Sept. 30), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram with a heartwarming video clip of Brittany Bell's recent prayer service to let his 5.9 million followers know that after two days of being in labor, the former beauty pageant winner gave birth to the couple's third child. In the celebratory social media post, the famed rapper-TV exec introduced Rise Messiah Cannon as the latest in the long line of Cannon offspring with a lengthy caption thanking God as well as Rise Messiah's mom as she recovers from childbirth.
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, Ciara and More New Music Musts
Watch: Shawn Mendes Cancels Remainder of Wonder World Tour. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Marsai Martin Shows Off Her Immaculate Fine-Line Rose Tattoo
"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin took fans by surprise on Sept. 29 after sharing a video of her getting a mystery tattoo. The clip, which was casually posted in the middle of a photo gallery on Instagram, shows the actor lying down at a parlor — while on her phone, presumably to distract herself from the pain — while her tattoo artist works in the background.
Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track
YG released his new album after a three year hiatus. The only issue is that fans are questioning one of the standout tracks on the project.
Bad Bunny Brings Out Cardi B To Packed Crowd In LA: Watch
Bad Bunny and Cardi B had SoFi rocking. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music acts in the world right now. His newest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has earned the most weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. His recent performance at the Puerto Rico Coliseum broke Puerto Rican attendance records. Los Angeles has honored him with his own day.
