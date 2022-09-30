ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Congratulates Solange For NYC Ballet Composition

Solange recently became the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. Most mortals would probably drop dead if Beyonce congratulated them for anything. But when you’re just as talented as her (and her sister), you can take that praise to heart and know just how much you’re killing it. That’s how Solange probably feels after Beyonce posted a couple of pictures of her, congratulating her sister on becoming the first Black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Teases His Involvement In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset’s Rolling Loud Performance Impresses Snoop Dogg & Monica

Offset’s cameo during Future’s set is a highlight of Rolling Loud New York. Offset’s brief appearance at Rolling Loud New York left one hell of an impression in the midst of intense rainfall. Future brought out Offset during his Rolling Loud set where the Migos rapper performed “Bad & Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Fans sang the words right back to him with little prompt and Offset’s energy was on 10. The clip spread across social media with many left impressed by Offset’s stage presence as a solo act.
hotnewhiphop.com

YG Drops “I Got Issues” With J. Cole, Nas, Roddy Ricch & More

YG has been heavy on his reflective energy in recent years, and it all came together on his new album I Got Issues. Earlier this month, the Compton native blessed fans with the introspective track and visual for his single “Alone,” in which he vowed to leave the streets behind.
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music

Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
XXL Mag

Here’s Every XXL Magazine Cover Over the Last 25 Years

Pushing hip-hop on a higher level has been XXL Magazine's goal for 25 years. As times change, the commitment to documenting the culture remains the same. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There's a first time for everything...
XXL Mag

Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon has welcomed the birth of his 10th child, the Wild 'N Out star's third child with model Brittany Bell. On Friday (Sept. 30), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram with a heartwarming video clip of Brittany Bell's recent prayer service to let his 5.9 million followers know that after two days of being in labor, the former beauty pageant winner gave birth to the couple's third child. In the celebratory social media post, the famed rapper-TV exec introduced Rise Messiah Cannon as the latest in the long line of Cannon offspring with a lengthy caption thanking God as well as Rise Messiah's mom as she recovers from childbirth.
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, Ciara and More New Music Musts

Watch: Shawn Mendes Cancels Remainder of Wonder World Tour. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
POPSUGAR

Marsai Martin Shows Off Her Immaculate Fine-Line Rose Tattoo

"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin took fans by surprise on Sept. 29 after sharing a video of her getting a mystery tattoo. The clip, which was casually posted in the middle of a photo gallery on Instagram, shows the actor lying down at a parlor — while on her phone, presumably to distract herself from the pain — while her tattoo artist works in the background.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bad Bunny Brings Out Cardi B To Packed Crowd In LA: Watch

Bad Bunny and Cardi B had SoFi rocking. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music acts in the world right now. His newest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has earned the most weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. His recent performance at the Puerto Rico Coliseum broke Puerto Rican attendance records. Los Angeles has honored him with his own day.
