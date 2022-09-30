Notice of Special Elections November 8, 2022

Notice of Special Elections

City of Abilene, November 8, 2022

To the resident qualified electors of the City of Abilene, Texas:

Notice is hereby given that a general election will be held within the City of Abilene, Texas, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., as provided in Resolution No. 130-2022, Resolution No. 141-2022 and Ordinance No. 42-2022 calling the election, passed by the city council of the City of Abilene, Texas, set forth below and made a part hereof for all purposes.

View full notice (PDF)