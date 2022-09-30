ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

D-Link DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge for the Quest 2 is rated to improve wireless performance on Meta's flagship headset

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi releases Redmi Pad in Europe with a 90 Hz display at a mid-range price tag

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Pad, one of many products introduced at today's global hardware event. As expected, the Redmi Pad is a cheaper option than the Xiaomi Pad 5 series, such as the recent Pad 5 Pro 12.4. As for the Redmi Pad, Xiaomi has built the tablet around a 10.61-inch display that operates at 1080p and 90 Hz. Additionally, the tablet supports a low blue light mode to minimise eye strain when using the tablet at night.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

LeTV Super TV F50 Pro 4K arrives as cheaper model with 96.6% screen-to-body ratio

The LeTV Super TV F50 Pro has been launched in China. The 50-in (~127 cm) TV has a thin bezel with a 96.6% screen-to-body ratio. The 4K HDR ultra HD gadget has a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate and an 8 ms response time. The display has up to 300 nits brightness and a 1:5000 contrast ratio. Plus, the screen covers 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, producing around 1.07 billion colors, with image quality enhancement tools, including MDIC 3D motion compensation and DNLP.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 will launch looking quite like the Galaxy S23 and with a screen-size upgrade

Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung is rumored to have taken the Galaxy S22 Ultra's heretofore-exclusive, individually-machined-lens rear camera style and refined it for the upcoming S23 series. Now, according to new renders posted by OnLeaks in partnership with GizNext, the resulting rear panel style might indeed be constant for the OEM's entire Android smartphone line-up for 2023.
CELL PHONES
#Vr Headset#Headsets#D Link#The Quest#Rift Library#Wi Fi 6
notebookcheck.net

New benchmarks of the Intel Arc A770 & A550 Limited Edition cards surface online showing noticeable improvements

Earlier today, Twitter account Benchleaks published the latest performance figures for the Intel Arc A770 and A750 GPUs. The numbers come from the OpenCL and Vulkan tests that were run using Geekbench 5.4.5 on a Windows machine. These results were then laid down in an easy-to-read format by Wccftech and, with only 10 days left until the release of Intel's graphics cards, it's becoming clear that AMD and NVIDIA might want to adjust the prices of their mid-range offerings.
COMPUTERS
Technology
Technology
Electronics
Electronics
Laptops
Laptops
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition unveiled with HarmonyOS 3, HDMI 2.1 and 120 Hz support

Huawei has unveiled the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition in China. As its name suggests, the Smart TV has a 65-inch display and is positioned to gamers as an alternative to an external monitor. According to Huawei, the 65-inch panel has a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4K native resolution and 92% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. Supposedly, Huawei has equipped the Smart TV with a 'flagship processor', although it has not provided any details about it.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

XMG's Apex 15 MAX laptops are world's first to support the AMD R7 5800X3D desktop-grade processor with 3D V-Cache

AMD Deal Desktop Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) XMG’s desktop replacement Apex 15 MAX laptops equipped with desktop-grade CPUs from the Ryzen 5000 series are getting a new BIOS that enables support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. This essentially transforms the APEX 15 MAX into the world’s first laptop to support 3D V-Cache technology, offering improved gaming performance.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla's wireless charger reappears in its online store in car-matching colors

During the supply chain crunch last year, some Tesla car batches had to ship without various accoutrements such as equipped USB ports and even working wireless charging pads. While they were called to be retrofitted later, some who missed the pad could get the next best thing - Tesla's own portable wireless charging accessory which quickly went out of stock.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight PC requirements now include quite powerful hardware

In the Battle for Azeroth update, which was released in 2018, World of Warcraft received the long-awaited DirectX 12 support. Two years later, the popular MMORPG received support for a few raytracing options. However, the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC gamers were never too demanding. Sadly, this will change with the upcoming Dragonflight expansion, which is scheduled to arrive at the end of next month.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Acer TravelMate P6: lightweight, long-lasting 14-inch laptop with a 16:10 display

Business Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Tiger Lake Windows. The Acer TravelMate P6 TMP614P-52 is a portable office laptop aimed at the business segment. The configuration we reviewed cost between 1,600 and 1,700 Euro (around US$1,600) and is currently the most expensive model in the line-up. Sadly, despite its hefty price tag, the review unit doesn't support 5G or LTE. There are, however, models with these features.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality

JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

HP Omen 17 reviewed: Gaming notebook fails to arouse enthusiasm

Under testing, the HP Omen 17 masters the benchmarks in relation to GPU- and CPU performance very well. The strong results of the Intel Core i7-12700H and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti often secure first place in the comparison fields, so the processing power of our second review device leaves nothing to be desired. We had to have our first review device replaced due to a defect.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

