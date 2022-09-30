D-Link DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge for the Quest 2 is rated to improve wireless performance on Meta's flagship headset

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi releases Redmi Pad in Europe with a 90 Hz display at a mid-range price tag
Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Pad, one of many products introduced at today's global hardware event. As expected, the Redmi Pad is a cheaper option than the Xiaomi Pad 5 series, such as the recent Pad 5 Pro 12.4. As for the Redmi Pad, Xiaomi has built the tablet around a 10.61-inch display that operates at 1080p and 90 Hz. Additionally, the tablet supports a low blue light mode to minimise eye strain when using the tablet at night.
notebookcheck.net
LeTV Super TV F50 Pro 4K arrives as cheaper model with 96.6% screen-to-body ratio
The LeTV Super TV F50 Pro has been launched in China. The 50-in (~127 cm) TV has a thin bezel with a 96.6% screen-to-body ratio. The 4K HDR ultra HD gadget has a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate and an 8 ms response time. The display has up to 300 nits brightness and a 1:5000 contrast ratio. Plus, the screen covers 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, producing around 1.07 billion colors, with image quality enhancement tools, including MDIC 3D motion compensation and DNLP.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 will launch looking quite like the Galaxy S23 and with a screen-size upgrade
Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung is rumored to have taken the Galaxy S22 Ultra's heretofore-exclusive, individually-machined-lens rear camera style and refined it for the upcoming S23 series. Now, according to new renders posted by OnLeaks in partnership with GizNext, the resulting rear panel style might indeed be constant for the OEM's entire Android smartphone line-up for 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ExpertCenter D7 SFF PC offers Intel Alder Lake and Nvidia GeForce GT 730 or Quadro T600 combination for businesses
Asus has launched the ExpertCenter D7 D700SD small form factor PC with Alder Lake processors and a tool-less chassis design. The ExpertCenter D7 is built with durability in mind and meets MIL-STD-810H standards. The ExpertCenter D7 can also be configured with Nvidia GeForce GT 730, GT 1030, and Quadro T600 dGPU options.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone SE 4: New leak reveals details of Apple's next compact phone including a lack of Face ID
Apple seems to already have the fourth-gen iPhone SE in the works. A new leak from a generally solid source has now revealed some important details of the compact phone, with Face ID expected to be absent—while a price bump from the iPhone SE (2022) appears to be on the cards as well.
notebookcheck.net
Meta Quest 3: Specifications, release window and CAD renders leak for cheaper alternative to upcoming Quest Pro VR headset
Meta may be focused on delivering the Quest Pro headset, but Bradley Lynch has delivered a sizeable leak about next year's Quest 3. While the Quest 3 will carry over some Quest Pro features, it will miss out on technologies that its competitors will offer, such as OLED displays and advanced facial tracking.
notebookcheck.net
Latest Apple A16 Bionic GPU benchmarks confirm a disappointing generational performance jump
Since its debut last month, Apple's latest mobile chipset, the A16 Bionic, has been put through a slew of tests, with CPU benchmarks showing its supremacy. The latest performance-testing runs evaluates the A16 Bionic's GPU, in an attempt to see how much better it is than its predecessor and rivals.
notebookcheck.net
New benchmarks of the Intel Arc A770 & A550 Limited Edition cards surface online showing noticeable improvements
Earlier today, Twitter account Benchleaks published the latest performance figures for the Intel Arc A770 and A750 GPUs. The numbers come from the OpenCL and Vulkan tests that were run using Geekbench 5.4.5 on a Windows machine. These results were then laid down in an easy-to-read format by Wccftech and, with only 10 days left until the release of Intel's graphics cards, it's becoming clear that AMD and NVIDIA might want to adjust the prices of their mid-range offerings.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition unveiled with HarmonyOS 3, HDMI 2.1 and 120 Hz support
Huawei has unveiled the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition in China. As its name suggests, the Smart TV has a 65-inch display and is positioned to gamers as an alternative to an external monitor. According to Huawei, the 65-inch panel has a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4K native resolution and 92% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. Supposedly, Huawei has equipped the Smart TV with a 'flagship processor', although it has not provided any details about it.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi TV Q2 series announced in three sizes from €549.99 with Google TV and 4K resolutions
Xiaomi has started selling the TV Q2 series in Europe, where it is available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants. While the trio offer different display sizes, they contain practically identical specifications. However, Xiaomi stresses the following differences:. Conversely, the Xiaomi TV Q2 series offers 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)...
notebookcheck.net
XMG's Apex 15 MAX laptops are world's first to support the AMD R7 5800X3D desktop-grade processor with 3D V-Cache
AMD Deal Desktop Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) XMG’s desktop replacement Apex 15 MAX laptops equipped with desktop-grade CPUs from the Ryzen 5000 series are getting a new BIOS that enables support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. This essentially transforms the APEX 15 MAX into the world’s first laptop to support 3D V-Cache technology, offering improved gaming performance.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla's wireless charger reappears in its online store in car-matching colors
During the supply chain crunch last year, some Tesla car batches had to ship without various accoutrements such as equipped USB ports and even working wireless charging pads. While they were called to be retrofitted later, some who missed the pad could get the next best thing - Tesla's own portable wireless charging accessory which quickly went out of stock.
notebookcheck.net
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will support storage expansion via microSD card, according to a new leak
Google's imminent major October 2022 product event is expected to introduce the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as the Mountain View giant's Android 13 flagship vehicles. However, should the slew of leaks and renders surrounding the next-gen devices prove accurate, we all already know how they will differ from their 6-series predecessors.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | RedMagic announces an up-to-US$100 discount on its 2022 flagship Android smartphone series
RedMagic has announced a price-drop for its 7 series of Android flagship smartphones. These early-2022 devices contains a Pro variant that is a world first in that it has brought an under-display camera to its gaming-focused brand for the first time. This new truly edge-to-edge display effect does come at...
notebookcheck.net
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight PC requirements now include quite powerful hardware
In the Battle for Azeroth update, which was released in 2018, World of Warcraft received the long-awaited DirectX 12 support. Two years later, the popular MMORPG received support for a few raytracing options. However, the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC gamers were never too demanding. Sadly, this will change with the upcoming Dragonflight expansion, which is scheduled to arrive at the end of next month.
notebookcheck.net
Acer TravelMate P6: lightweight, long-lasting 14-inch laptop with a 16:10 display
Business Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Tiger Lake Windows. The Acer TravelMate P6 TMP614P-52 is a portable office laptop aimed at the business segment. The configuration we reviewed cost between 1,600 and 1,700 Euro (around US$1,600) and is currently the most expensive model in the line-up. Sadly, despite its hefty price tag, the review unit doesn't support 5G or LTE. There are, however, models with these features.
notebookcheck.net
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality
JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 arrive with 30 hours of battery life and ANC for €59.99
Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Buds 4 to Europe, having already presented the earbuds in China. Unsurprisingly, the Redmi Buds 4 cost more in Europe than in China. Still, the earbuds are cheaper than the Redmi Buds 4 Pro, discussed separately. At the heart of the Redmi Buds 4 are...
notebookcheck.net
HP Omen 17 reviewed: Gaming notebook fails to arouse enthusiasm
Under testing, the HP Omen 17 masters the benchmarks in relation to GPU- and CPU performance very well. The strong results of the Intel Core i7-12700H and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti often secure first place in the comparison fields, so the processing power of our second review device leaves nothing to be desired. We had to have our first review device replaced due to a defect.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV launches with 5,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120 W 14-channel sound system
Samsung has started selling the QN100B Neo QLED TV, just over a month after showcasing the flagship device at IFA 2022 in Berlin. Despite its name, the QN100B Neo QLED TV does not measure 100-inches across. Instead, Samsung has built the device around a 98-inch panel. Likewise, the QN95B is only a 65-inch TV.
