Champaign, IL

illinoisnewsroom.org

Champaign superintendent says next year’s school assignments still undecided

CHAMPAIGN — In December, the Unit 4 school board plans to vote on a new way to assign students to Champaign elementary schools. The Champaign Unit 4 School District began its school choice system in 1998 to help desegregate Champaign schools. Allowing families to rank choices for their preferred school hasn’t solved the issue of segregation, so the school board resolved two years ago to make changes to the choice system.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission celebrates Manufacturing Month

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division joins us. Here’s more from Champaign County Regional Planning Commission:. The things people find most interesting is the amount of money available for college, job training and employers. Qualifying individuals are eligible for $16,100 to attend college. We have $80,000 annually that is available for local employers to upskill their workforce.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Unit 4 looking to replace School Choice Program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 School District is looking into getting rid of the School Choice Program in their elementary schools to tackle the lack of socio-economic diversity in their schools. This means, if this passes, over half of Unit 4 students will be going to a different school next year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Champaign, IL
Education
City
Champaign, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Washington State
WCIA

Champaign organization to host recycling day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October. Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes. Event organizers said the event is a great […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur to start Sunday bus services

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Farmer City opens new multi-use playground

FARMER CITY,Ill. (WCIA) — A new playground is coming to Farmer City. Located off Rt. 54 on Georgerock Drive, the playground experienced a year in the making following 20 years of contemplation. The playground includes two separate areas for different ages; an area for children aged 5-12 years old and a smaller area for children […]
FARMER CITY, IL
WCIA

CU at Home declines offer to buy building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran took part in the ride of a lifetime. Ken Hunter and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. They participated in a slew of activities in a single day, including a visit to the many of the city’s […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Villa Grove landmark set for demolition

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

An option for homeowners with higher housing costs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With inflation on the rise, buying a house might seem daunting for some. There may be an option for those looking to buy. An adjustable rate mortgage is a loan which offers a fixed rate. Depending on the lender, the first three to seven years of the loan would be lower […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Crosspoint Human Services Cuts Ribbon for New North Logan Facility

It’s a busy time for Crosspoint Human Services. Not only are they busy with their Supply Drive all through October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but they also cut the ribbon this past Friday for their new Professional Therapy Services building at 309 North Logan. Crosspoint CEO Lisa Rhodes said a big donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation made this possible.
DANVILLE, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Prairie Press Coverage Misleading About Health Department –

After we exposed serious problems at the Edgar County Health Department in this article, the Prairie Press (PP), comes to the coverage late and with misleading and bogus information. According to the Prairie Press:. “A meeting between the Edgar County States Attorney, the Edgar County Board of Health, and county...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois COVID-19 case rate hits lowest point since spring

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — COVID-19 is spreading in Illinois at the lowest rate since April. Every county was designated either a low or medium ‘COVID-19 Community Level’ Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) online dashboard. The map came in stark contrast to the largely yellow (medium) and orange (high level) map […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

U of I athletic dept. announces student ticket giveaway

Update at 12:54 p.m. on 10/4/2022 All tickets available were given away in only a matter of minutes. Hundreds of students were observed lined up and waiting for the giveaway to begin immediately before it started. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois athletic department announced on Tuesday a flash giveaway of student tickets […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bread and Puppet circus came to town

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When you think of a circus you probably think of the traditional big top with clowns, trapeze artists, and animals of all kinds, but when the circus came to Urbana it wasn’t what you would expect. “We do have a big variety of larger-than-life...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Subdivision under boil order

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A subdivision in Sullivan is under a boil order as of Tuesday morning. The Moultrie County Rural Public Water District announced the affected area to be the Lakeside Villa subdivision. This order is in effect until further notice. This is a developing story.
SULLIVAN, IL

