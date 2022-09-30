Read full article on original website
“There’s got to be a better way.” Concerned families discuss potential changes in Champaign Schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “What’s kind-of the worst thing you can do for a kid’s academic performance and their emotional well-being is to move their school forcibly,” Jeff Hoover said. That’s why some families in the Unit 4 Champaign School District are taking action. The district wants to make some big changes – including sending […]
Champaign superintendent says next year’s school assignments still undecided
CHAMPAIGN — In December, the Unit 4 school board plans to vote on a new way to assign students to Champaign elementary schools. The Champaign Unit 4 School District began its school choice system in 1998 to help desegregate Champaign schools. Allowing families to rank choices for their preferred school hasn’t solved the issue of segregation, so the school board resolved two years ago to make changes to the choice system.
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission celebrates Manufacturing Month
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division joins us. Here’s more from Champaign County Regional Planning Commission:. The things people find most interesting is the amount of money available for college, job training and employers. Qualifying individuals are eligible for $16,100 to attend college. We have $80,000 annually that is available for local employers to upskill their workforce.
Unit 4 looking to replace School Choice Program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 School District is looking into getting rid of the School Choice Program in their elementary schools to tackle the lack of socio-economic diversity in their schools. This means, if this passes, over half of Unit 4 students will be going to a different school next year.
Champaign organization to host recycling day
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October. Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes. Event organizers said the event is a great […]
Decatur to start Sunday bus services
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from […]
Farmer City opens new multi-use playground
FARMER CITY,Ill. (WCIA) — A new playground is coming to Farmer City. Located off Rt. 54 on Georgerock Drive, the playground experienced a year in the making following 20 years of contemplation. The playground includes two separate areas for different ages; an area for children aged 5-12 years old and a smaller area for children […]
CU at Home declines offer to buy building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran took part in the ride of a lifetime. Ken Hunter and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. They participated in a slew of activities in a single day, including a visit to the many of the city’s […]
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
An option for homeowners with higher housing costs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With inflation on the rise, buying a house might seem daunting for some. There may be an option for those looking to buy. An adjustable rate mortgage is a loan which offers a fixed rate. Depending on the lender, the first three to seven years of the loan would be lower […]
Crosspoint Human Services Cuts Ribbon for New North Logan Facility
It’s a busy time for Crosspoint Human Services. Not only are they busy with their Supply Drive all through October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but they also cut the ribbon this past Friday for their new Professional Therapy Services building at 309 North Logan. Crosspoint CEO Lisa Rhodes said a big donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation made this possible.
Prairie Press Coverage Misleading About Health Department –
After we exposed serious problems at the Edgar County Health Department in this article, the Prairie Press (PP), comes to the coverage late and with misleading and bogus information. According to the Prairie Press:. “A meeting between the Edgar County States Attorney, the Edgar County Board of Health, and county...
Illinois COVID-19 case rate hits lowest point since spring
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — COVID-19 is spreading in Illinois at the lowest rate since April. Every county was designated either a low or medium ‘COVID-19 Community Level’ Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) online dashboard. The map came in stark contrast to the largely yellow (medium) and orange (high level) map […]
C-U Elk’s Lodge kicks off annual kid’s winter coat monetary collection drive
Mary Leming, Elk’s Kid’s Winter coats Coordinator and Sgt Paige Bennett, Urbana Police Dept, FOP Lodge 70, share how they’re hoping to make the winter a little warmer for kids in need. C-U Elk’s Lodge is kicking off it’s Annual Kid’s Winter Coat Monetary Collection Drive on...
Central Illinois police training for mental health cases questioned, involuntary commitment issues remain
Tisha Bryson has been shackled, hospitalized and shoved to the ground by central Illinois law enforcement officers more times than she can count while experiencing a mental health crisis. “I try not to hold grudges,” Bryson said, a resident of Hammond in Piatt County, about 40 miles southwest of Champaign....
U of I athletic dept. announces student ticket giveaway
Update at 12:54 p.m. on 10/4/2022 All tickets available were given away in only a matter of minutes. Hundreds of students were observed lined up and waiting for the giveaway to begin immediately before it started. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois athletic department announced on Tuesday a flash giveaway of student tickets […]
Bread and Puppet circus came to town
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When you think of a circus you probably think of the traditional big top with clowns, trapeze artists, and animals of all kinds, but when the circus came to Urbana it wasn’t what you would expect. “We do have a big variety of larger-than-life...
Subdivision under boil order
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A subdivision in Sullivan is under a boil order as of Tuesday morning. The Moultrie County Rural Public Water District announced the affected area to be the Lakeside Villa subdivision. This order is in effect until further notice. This is a developing story.
Former Rochester pastor pleads guilty to grooming charge in court deal
A former Rochester pastor pleaded responsible in Macon County court docket Friday to a cost of grooming a minor beneath a negotiated deal. Joseph M. Krol, 37, was the previous senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester. Krol had a earlier tackle in Dawson. Online court docket data listed...
