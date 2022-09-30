ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

protos.com

SEC must show Hinman speech drafts to Ripple, Judge rules again

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been denied a motion to conceal former director William Hinman’s speech drafts, in which he said ether wasn’t a security. District Judge Sarah Netburn ordered the emails and drafts of Hinman’s speech weren’t protected by deliberative process privilege (DPP) in August 2021, because they reflect the director’s personal opinions of securities law rather than the SEC’s. The SEC motioned for reconsideration; it was denied.
bitcoinist.com

Ripple Bags Crucial Win In SEC Case; XRP Soars 15% After The Decision

Ripple chief executive officer, Brad Garlinghouse, stated in July that the crypto company will relocate if it loses its legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Well, it looks like Garlinghouse will just have to stay put and not go anywhere. Ripple has just won a major victory...
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
BuzzFeed News

Kim Kardashian Has Been Charged $1.26 Million For Failing To Disclose A Paid Ad For Cryptocurrency On Her Instagram Page

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine of over a million dollars for failing to disclose a paid social media advertisement for a cryptocurrency. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release today that Kardashian was paid $250,000 to share a post to her Instagram account promoting EMAX tokens, sold by EthereumMax.
decrypt.co

SEC Charges Crypto Firms for Alleged Scam With 'Gold-Backed' Ethereum DIG Token

Now-defunct crypto firms have been accused of running an alleged pump-and-dump scam via the DIG token. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t forgotten about the 2017 ICO craze. The SEC filed charges on Friday against four men behind Bermudan company Arbitrade Ltd., Canadian firm Cryptobontix Inc., and U.A.E.-based...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Peter Schiff Says SEC Should Be Charging Michael Saylor for Touting Bitcoin

On Monday (October 3), gold bug Peter Schiff said that instead of going after Kim Kardashian, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) should have charged “the real pumpers” like MicroStrategy Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor. Bitcoin perma-bear Peter Schiff, who is one of Bitcoin’s...
CoinDesk

Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis

Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
MARKETS

