This crypto ad got Kim Kardashian fined $1.26 million by the SEC
Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to be targeted by the SEC over cryptocurrency advertisements.
protos.com
SEC must show Hinman speech drafts to Ripple, Judge rules again
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been denied a motion to conceal former director William Hinman’s speech drafts, in which he said ether wasn’t a security. District Judge Sarah Netburn ordered the emails and drafts of Hinman’s speech weren’t protected by deliberative process privilege (DPP) in August 2021, because they reflect the director’s personal opinions of securities law rather than the SEC’s. The SEC motioned for reconsideration; it was denied.
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Bags Crucial Win In SEC Case; XRP Soars 15% After The Decision
Ripple chief executive officer, Brad Garlinghouse, stated in July that the crypto company will relocate if it loses its legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Well, it looks like Garlinghouse will just have to stay put and not go anywhere. Ripple has just won a major victory...
coingeek.com
SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
CNET
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
Kim Kardashian Has Been Charged $1.26 Million For Failing To Disclose A Paid Ad For Cryptocurrency On Her Instagram Page
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine of over a million dollars for failing to disclose a paid social media advertisement for a cryptocurrency. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release today that Kardashian was paid $250,000 to share a post to her Instagram account promoting EMAX tokens, sold by EthereumMax.
Trump’s Truth Social merger partner changes address to a UPS store after investors pull $130 million
The company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public has changed its listed address to a UPS store in Miami, CNBC reports. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) changed its address came with its regulatory filing on Friday disclosing its financing losses of $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing it got from investors to fund Trump Media.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
Trump startup investors: Give us a better deal or we'll walk
Ultimately, if Digital World is able to coax the investors to stay in, the company will still need SEC approval before it can close the Trump Media transaction.
decrypt.co
SEC Charges Crypto Firms for Alleged Scam With 'Gold-Backed' Ethereum DIG Token
Now-defunct crypto firms have been accused of running an alleged pump-and-dump scam via the DIG token. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t forgotten about the 2017 ICO craze. The SEC filed charges on Friday against four men behind Bermudan company Arbitrade Ltd., Canadian firm Cryptobontix Inc., and U.A.E.-based...
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Peter Schiff Says SEC Should Be Charging Michael Saylor for Touting Bitcoin
On Monday (October 3), gold bug Peter Schiff said that instead of going after Kim Kardashian, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) should have charged “the real pumpers” like MicroStrategy Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor. Bitcoin perma-bear Peter Schiff, who is one of Bitcoin’s...
CoinDesk
Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
