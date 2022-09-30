Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Rockies (65-91) open a 6-game road series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48) Friday. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is at 10:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Dodgers lead 8-5

The Rockies were just swept in a 3-game series at the San Francisco Giants and have lost 5 games in a row. Colorado has lost 9 of its last 10 games and will finish in last place in the NL West.

The Dodgers won the last 2 games of their 3-game set at the San Diego Padres to win their 8th consecutive series. They are 10-4 in their last 14 games.

Rockies at Dodgers projected starters

RHP Chad Kuhl vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw

Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA) makes his 27th start. He has a 1.51 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 through 133 2/3 IP.

Has lost 5 straight decisions and the Rockies have lost 8 of his last 9 starts

Has an 8.42 ERA over his last 9 starts

Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA) makes his 21st start. He has a 0.95 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9 and 9.7 K/9 through 115 1/3 IP.

Has won his last 3 starts and the Dodgers have won his last 4 turns

Has a 1.85 ERA over his last 6 outings

Rockies at Dodgers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:43 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Rockies +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Dodgers -420 (bet $420 to win $100)

: Rockies +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Dodgers -420 (bet $420 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Rockies +2.5 (-108) | Dodgers -2.5 (-112)

: Rockies +2.5 (-108) | Dodgers -2.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Rockies at Dodgers picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

The Dodgers are the best team in the majors and have baseball’s best home winning percentage. The Rockies have the worst road record in MLB (24-51).

The Rockies have lost 8 of Kuhl’s last 9 starts and Kershaw is having one of his best stretches of the season.

All signs point to a Dodgers win, but the price of the money line is way too expensive for any action. PASS.

With the 2.5-run spread, this is a more difficult pick to make. However, 14 of the Dodgers’ last 17 wins have been by at least 3 runs.

Eight of the Rockies’ last 9 losses have been by 3 or more runs.

Take the DODGERS -2.5 (-112).

Nine of the 13 games the Dodgers and Rockies have played this season have had 8 or more total runs.

The Rockies have had 4 of their last 5 hit 8 or more total runs.

Seven of Kershaw’s last 9 starts have had 8 or more runs.

I LEAN OVER 7.5 (-122).

