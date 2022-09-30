ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

2022 Junior League Fort Worth Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market

The Junior League of Fort Worth (JLFW) is hosting its 16th Annual Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall in the Will Rogers Memorial Center. From Thursday, October 13 through Sunday, October 16, Christmas shoppers can peruse more than 200 merchants from across the country, showcasing home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts and more. Single-day tickets cost $15 and can be purchased here.
FORT WORTH, TX
cravedfw

Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More

Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shipley Do-Nuts expected to open location in Coppell

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts is expected to open a location in Coppell in January. The doughnut shop will be located at 760 N. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 100, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Shipley Do-Nuts’ menu items include a variety of handcrafted doughnuts, kolaches and other breakfast items. Shipley Do-Nuts also has a location in Lewisville. www.shipleydonuts.com.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MADabolic to offer strength-driven workouts in Plano

MADabolic's first week once it opens will be called the Free Week of Madness. (Courtesy MADabolic) MADabolic is slated to open its new Plano location by the end of October. This gym will be the first of eight new locations planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. MADabolic provides its guests with a program of "strength-driven interval training" through workouts focused on momentum, aerobics and durability.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Proposed massive mixed-use community might come to Flower Mound

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A proposed development in southwest Denton County would turn more than 1,000 acres of ranch land into a massive mixed-use community. The Flower Mound Council will take a critical vote on the project's future Monday night. The 1,066-acre property is at the intersection of Cross Timbers Road and U.S. Highway 377, on the west side of Flower Mound. "The development is going to come no matter what," said Tim Whisenant, a Flower Mound resident. "We just want it to be smart development." The owner wants to bring retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and houses to the site. "This is an...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property

Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kiddin’ Around Playcare closed in east Frisco

Kiddin' Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Kiddin’ Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. Owner Debbie Williams said she was thankful to Frisco families who had supported Kiddin’ Around Playcare. The preschool offered drop-in child-sitting services for children 18 months-11 years old, according to its website. 214-618-5433. www.kiddinaroundplaycare.com.
FRISCO, TX
Eater

These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ARLINGTON, TX
