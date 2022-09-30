ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

KWTX

Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children. A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Family members remember lives lost from shooting in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting on Thursday left Lori and Natalie Aviles and Miguel and Natalie Avila and Monica Delgado-Aviles dead. A day later, family members are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. Classmates of Natalie Avila told KWTX News 10 she was someone who always smiled...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Community assessment to address McLennan Co. health concerns

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming community assessment will be addressing health concerns throughout McLennan County. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have survey teams traveling to randomly selected neighborhoods on October 7 and 8. These teams will conduct door-to-door surveys and ask about health concerns, gaps in services, and other factors which might contribute to residents’ health status.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD superintendent search continues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas. N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged

Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Animals rescued from Hill County home

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Several animals have been saved from a Hill County home in a case of animal cruelty. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched early Sunday morning to the 100 block of Waupoo Trail in order to assist with someone suffering from a medical issue. During this call, the deputy noted what appeared to be possible animal cruelty at this location.
HILL COUNTY, TX

