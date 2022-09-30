Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove ISD campuses honored by TEA for support to military students
Dandelions are resilient. If you try to keep them out of your yard, good luck, because they’ve developed many strategies for bouncing back. House Creek Elementary School Counselor Amy Simpson loves the idea of the dandelion being a symbol for military students. “It represents resilience, strength, and the ability...
KWTX
Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children. A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.
Students placed on 'hold' at Midlothian High School after reported threat, district officials say
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Students were placed in a “hold” at Midlothian High School Monday afternoon after a threat was reported to campus administration, the district announced. Midlothian Independent School District said there was no active threat and the staff “acted immediately” to keep students safe when the...
KWTX
Family members remember lives lost from shooting in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting on Thursday left Lori and Natalie Aviles and Miguel and Natalie Avila and Monica Delgado-Aviles dead. A day later, family members are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. Classmates of Natalie Avila told KWTX News 10 she was someone who always smiled...
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
KWTX
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Texas special education employees plead no contest in unlawful restraint case
Nearly two years after being charged with unlawfully restraining a student with severe autism, the Hutto Independent School District’s director of special education pleaded no contest to failing to properly report the incident as a part of a plea deal, according to prosecutors.
fox44news.com
Community assessment to address McLennan Co. health concerns
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming community assessment will be addressing health concerns throughout McLennan County. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have survey teams traveling to randomly selected neighborhoods on October 7 and 8. These teams will conduct door-to-door surveys and ask about health concerns, gaps in services, and other factors which might contribute to residents’ health status.
baylorlariat.com
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
KWTX
McGregor ISD along with its students lift up their community following a shooting that left five people dead
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community woke up this morning to a hole left by those five lives lost on Thursday. As everyone tries to find a bit of normalcy during these times, McGregor ISD and its students are doing what they can to make that happen. Now the...
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KWTX
Midway ISD superintendent search continues
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas. N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide...
KWTX
Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin to be laid to rest in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4. Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force […]
WacoTrib.com
One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged
Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
fox44news.com
Animals rescued from Hill County home
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Several animals have been saved from a Hill County home in a case of animal cruelty. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched early Sunday morning to the 100 block of Waupoo Trail in order to assist with someone suffering from a medical issue. During this call, the deputy noted what appeared to be possible animal cruelty at this location.
