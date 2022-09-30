ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Pour one out for this Bryan Legend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan-College Station man wins national award for his work with OnRamp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jeremy Smith, the General Manager of Christian Brothers Automotive in Bryan and College Station, is being recognized at a national level. He was chosen out of all the Christian Brothers Automotive employees across the country to receive the Lighthouse Award. One employee in their organization wins this annual award for being a light to their community through selfless service that goes beyond the job.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
insitebrazosvalley.com

Century Square to welcome new breakfast eatery

Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce Uptown Brunch is bringing a taste of The Big Easy to Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Inspired by Uptown New Orleans and the Garden District, Uptown Brunch will occupy an 1,898-square-foot space adjacent to Harvest Coffee Bar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing endangered woman

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
MADISONVILLE, TX
kagstv.com

FM 158 and FM 2818 to undergo maintenance in Bryan

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced two projects for Bryan roads to improve road conditions. One is traffic signal maintenance on FM 2818 at Holleman Drive, Luther Street, and George Bush Drive, which has been ongoing since the evening of Thurs, Sept. 29. Maintenance is expected to continue each night through Sat, Oct. 1.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota police nab driver accused of driving 130mph

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Navasota Police:. On October 3, 2022, around midnight, a Navasota Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed which then proceeded to run a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX

