4 in custody after CHP pursuit ends in crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
The chase began with a burglary in San Gabriel Valley. The post 4 in custody after CHP pursuit ends in crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
Man Who Almost Struck Pedestrian with Vehicle Shot to Death Downtown
A man who almost struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in a downtown Los Angeles alley was shot to death after he got into an argument with the pedestrian and four other males, authorities said Monday.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Police Department to Begin Enforcement for Vehicles Parked on Parkways
Officers will also enforce vehicles parked on driveway aprons. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will soon begin to cite vehicles illegally parked on parkways and driveway aprons. According to city officials, on November 1, 2022, the Traffic Services Division of the SMPD will begin to enforce Santa Monica Municipal...
Homeless woman run over by big rig in Echo Park supermarket parking lot
A homeless woman died when she was run over by a tractor trailer in a parking lot in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the Vons parking lot near the intersection of Montana Street and North Alvarado St. in the Echo Park neighborhood. According to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, […]
KTLA.com
Car crashes into Covina strip mall
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a Covina strip mall Sunday. Calls about the crash, which occurred near South 2nd Avenue and East Rowland Street, came in at around 5:44 p.m. Video from the incident shows damage to both the car and...
Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA
A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Boyfriend arrested for stabbing mother of 5 to death in front of children in East LA: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of her five children in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54, was identified as the suspect in the September 30 murder of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Milagros Medina....
foxla.com
6th Street Bridge closed; bomb squad responding
LOS ANGELES - The 6th Street Bridge is shut down Monday afternoon as authorities investigate a report of suspicious devices on the bridge and below the railway. The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding. It's unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. This is a developing...
Long Beach Post
Bystander wounded by gunfire in Downtown Long Beach, police said
A female bystander was hospitalized early Monday morning after being struck by stray gunfire near the Pike in Downtown Long Beach, police said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of ex-girlfriend’s new partner, police say
Police said the gunman forced his way into the ex-girlfriend's home and shot her new boyfriend on Monday in North Long Beach. The post Man arrested in connection with shooting death of ex-girlfriend’s new partner, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nypressnews.com
Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City
A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
Police shoot at suspect in Long Beach; man arrested after hours-long standoff
An hourslong standoff that began after Long Beach police fired at a man Sunday afternoon came to an end after the suspect surrendered to authorities. The incident began around 10:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East 25th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers initially responded for a report of a man […]
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A. Identified
A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified today.
KTLA.com
Thieves caught on video stealing safe from home in Rolling Hills Estates
Dramatic surveillance footage captured burglars stealing a safe from a home in Rolling Hills Estates last weekend. Two thieves used the backyard sliding door to gain entrance while the homeowner was away. After ransacking the house, the pair can be seen carrying a large safe out. The safe, according to...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Deputy Won't Face Charges for Shooting Man in the Back in Willowbrook
There will be no charges filed against the LA County Sheriff's Deputy who, two years ago, fatally shot a man in the back in Willowbrook. Fred Williams III was pursued, shot and killed by a deputy in October of 2020. After meeting with the District Attorney's office on Monday, Williams's father said he's not surprised the deputy won't be prosecuted.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in drive -by shooting near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in a drive -by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St....
Comments / 1