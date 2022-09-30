ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA.com

Car crashes into Covina strip mall

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a Covina strip mall Sunday. Calls about the crash, which occurred near South 2nd Avenue and East Rowland Street, came in at around 5:44 p.m. Video from the incident shows damage to both the car and...
COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Los Angeles River#Violent Crime
foxla.com

6th Street Bridge closed; bomb squad responding

LOS ANGELES - The 6th Street Bridge is shut down Monday afternoon as authorities investigate a report of suspicious devices on the bridge and below the railway. The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding. It's unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Bystander wounded by gunfire in Downtown Long Beach, police said

A female bystander was hospitalized early Monday morning after being struck by stray gunfire near the Pike in Downtown Long Beach, police said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
nypressnews.com

Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City

A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Police shoot at suspect in Long Beach; man arrested after hours-long standoff

An hourslong standoff that began after Long Beach police fired at a man Sunday afternoon came to an end after the suspect surrendered to authorities. The incident began around 10:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East 25th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers initially responded for a report of a man […]
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in drive -by shooting near South Gate

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in a drive -by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy